Hearing Postponed for Woman Accused of Fatally Shooting Husband

RIVERSIDE – With her attorney seeking more time to review the case, arraignment was postponed today for a Moreno Valley woman accused, along with her 18-year-old daughter, in the fatal shooting of her trucker husband nearly two years ago to plunder his assets.

Lorraine Alison Hunter, 56, could face the death penalty if convicted of killing 58-year-old Albert Thomas on Nov. 9, 2009. Along with first-degree murder, she’s charged with conspiracy and special circumstance allegations of lying in wait and killing for financial gain, which make her eligible for capital punishment.

Riverside County District Attorney Paul Zellerbach will ultimately have to decide whether to pursue a death sentence or life in prison without the possibility of parole for the defendant, provided she’s convicted.

Hunter appeared in court today with her new attorney, Gary Pohlson, who requested a month’s delay in proceedings to confer with his client and scrutinize the D.A.’s allegations and evidence. Superior Court Judge Richard Fields rescheduled Hunter’s arraignment for Nov. 28.

The defendant is being held in lieu of $1.5 million bail at the Robert Presley Detention Center in Riverside.

Her daughter, Briuana Lashane Hunter, was arrested along with her mother on suspicion of murder on Oct. 10. Information on the younger woman’s case, which may be prosecuted in juvenile court because of her age at the time of the alleged crime, was not immediately available. She’s also being held at the Robert Presley jail, in lieu of $1.5 million bail.

The investigation into Thomas’s death had gone cold until earlier this month, when sheriff’s homicide detectives received a tip that led to fresh evidence, according to Sgt. Michael Lujan.

He said the clues — the nature of which he wouldn’t disclose — prompted detectives to seek and obtain arrest warrants for the mother and daughter. Lorraine Hunter was arrested at her Day Street residence, while the victim’s stepdaughter was taken into custody at a separate location.

Thomas was discovered fatally shot in the cab of his semi truck, which had been parked in a dirt field near Edgemont Street and Eucalyptus Avenue in Moreno Valley.