Inmate from Riverside suspected of fatally beating another inmate

RIVERSIDE – A inmate from Riverside County was suspected of fatally beating another inmate at Salinas Valley State Prison in Soledad, according to the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation.

Brandon Scott Keen, 28, had been placed in the prison’s administrative segregation unit following the killing Friday. The other man died from blunt force trauma to the head, the CDCR reported, but his name was withheld until relatives could be notified.

Keen was sent to the prison in April and was serving a 26-year sentence for mayhem and assault with a deadly weapon. Keen, a second strike offender, had been sent to the prison system in 2008 for an arson conviction, also in Riverside County.