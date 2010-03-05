Judge to decide whether reputed gang member accused in death of Marine case should be decided in Riverside County

INDIO – A judge is expected to hear arguments today on whether a trial for a reputed gang member accused in the death of a Marine in Desert Hot Springs should be moved out of Riverside County.

Emilio Avalos, 32, is charged with first-degree murder for the Dec. 19, 2001, death of Marine Cpl. Henry Lozano. Prosecutors allege he pumped two gunshots into the head of the the 20-year-old Lozano because he was dating a woman who had been Avalos’s girlfriend.

Avalos is also accused of killing Jahai Collins on Dec. 21, 1994, and attempting to murder Bobby Wilson.

Avalos, who is being held without bail at the Southwest Detention Center, was arrested in 2006 and faces the death penalty if convicted.

Prosecutors have said the investigation into Lozano’s death triggered Operation Falling Sun, which resulted in the arrest of more than 120 gang members and parolees beginning last March.

District Attorney Rod Pacheco said Lozano’s mother brought the case to his attention in 2008, which prompted him to launch an 8-month-long investigation into gangs in Desert Hot Springs.

The raid was followed up by an injunction against the West Drive Locos and True Crime Boys gangs.

Avalos’ attorneys, David Macher and Jeff Vanwagenen, argued in a motion that the case should be moved outside Riverside County, or, at the very least, out of the Coachella Valley, because of the media attention the Lozano case has received.

The motion notes there have been more than 70 references to the case in the media, including reports in The Desert Sun, The Press Enterprise and on KESQ.

A community center in Desert Hot Springs has been named after Lozano,whose photograph was shown on a billboard for four years in connection with the search for his killer, according to the defense.

”While Lozano may have been largely unknown during life, his death has transformed Lozano into an important community figure,” according to the defense motion.

The motion also contends that Pacheco made Avalos and the West DriveLocos gang villains by portraying them as ”heavily into murder and very violent.” The attorneys also said the media have depicted Avalos as ”the founderand leader of a very dangerous gang, and a multiple murderer.” The motion also argues that the media coverage portrays Avalos as the perpetrator of the murders, rather than the suspect.

Deputy District Attorney Otis Sterling argued in a response that out of the 77 reports, only 39 contained any information specifically about Avalos, Lozano or the 1994 shooting.

He argued that none of the articles appeared on the front page, and most were back page articles ranging from a few lines of text to a couple pages of coverage.

Sterling also argued that because Avalos is accused in a gang-related shooting, the nature of the crime would not be considered ”shocking” to residents of Riverside County, where gang violence is often considered common.

The prosecutor contended that media accounts of the case have abated in the past five months, with the most detailed article running nearly a year ago.