Judge to decide whether reputed gang member accused in death of Marine case should be decided in Riverside County

INDIO – A judge is expected to hear arguments today on whether a trial for a reputed gang member accused in the death of a Marine in Desert Hot Springs should be moved out of Riverside County.
Emilio Avalos, 32, is charged with first-degree murder for the Dec. 19, 2001, death of Marine Cpl. Henry Lozano. Prosecutors allege he pumped two gunshots into the head of the the 20-year-old Lozano because he was dating a woman who had been Avalos’s girlfriend.
Avalos is also accused of killing Jahai Collins on Dec. 21, 1994, and attempting to murder Bobby Wilson.
Avalos, who is being held without bail at the Southwest Detention Center, was arrested in 2006 and faces the death penalty if convicted.
Prosecutors have said the investigation into Lozano’s death triggered Operation Falling Sun, which resulted in the arrest of more than 120 gang members and parolees beginning last March.
District Attorney Rod Pacheco said Lozano’s mother brought the case to his attention in 2008, which prompted him to launch an 8-month-long investigation into gangs in Desert Hot Springs.
The raid was followed up by an injunction against the West Drive Locos and True Crime Boys gangs.
Avalos’ attorneys, David Macher and Jeff Vanwagenen, argued in a motion that the case should be moved outside Riverside County, or, at the very least, out of the Coachella Valley, because of the media attention the Lozano case has received.
The motion notes there have been more than 70 references to the case in the media, including reports in The Desert Sun, The Press Enterprise and on KESQ.
A community center in Desert Hot Springs has been named after Lozano,whose photograph was shown on a billboard for four years in connection with the search for his killer, according to the defense.
”While Lozano may have been largely unknown during life, his death has transformed Lozano into an important community figure,” according to the defense motion.
The motion also contends that Pacheco made Avalos and the West DriveLocos gang villains by portraying them as ”heavily into murder and very violent.” The attorneys also said the media have depicted Avalos as ”the founderand leader of a very dangerous gang, and a multiple murderer.” The motion also argues that the media coverage portrays Avalos as the perpetrator of the murders, rather than the suspect.
Deputy District Attorney Otis Sterling argued in a response that out of the 77 reports, only 39 contained any information specifically about Avalos, Lozano or the 1994 shooting.
He argued that none of the articles appeared on the front page, and most were back page articles ranging from a few lines of text to a couple pages of coverage.
Sterling also argued that because Avalos is accused in a gang-related shooting, the nature of the crime would not be considered ”shocking” to residents of Riverside County, where gang violence is often considered common.
The prosecutor contended that media accounts of the case have abated in the past five months, with the most detailed article running nearly a year ago.
Although the name is spelled wrong.. Jahi Collins was an amazing person. A tragic loss. May he rest in peace. It’s good to know justice is being served. My thoughts and prayers go out to the Lozano, Collins, and Wilson families.
Ian Hudgins has been free and having a great life in Fallbrook for seventeen years, while his victims are paralyzed and dead. His tattoo art can be seen on-line, giving one deep perspective into a very dark mind. Now, its time for Ian to face social justice. Ian has hurt many people, and now a jury will decide his fate. Lets all pray that GOD is the ultimate judge and justice truly rests in HIS hands. I understand Ian has been sentenced to prison for this senseless hate-crime. He will find plenty of tatts to do there and few peeps to intimidate and muscle around. Perhaps the three perpetrators in this crime, who founded a notorious gang of thugs in Desert Hot Springs, will finally be facing the long-arm-of-the law; Ian thought he could hide, Thank GOD for unrelenting law enforcement efforts!
After all these years my nephew can finally see the justice that he deserves. I hope that this criminal and the others that were involved in this terrible crime are convicted and go to prision for the rest of their lives. It can’t happen fast enough
Jahi was a wonderful son…He was killed simply because he was black. For some reason the justice system in Indio is very reluctant to put Ian Hudgins on trial…one judge said the probability that Ian Hudgins could go to jail for life without the possibility of parole is too harsh…where does justice come in here for Jahi…Thank God for the Deputy District Attorney Otis Sterling and Deputy District Attorney Pete Nolen they are fighting for justice for my wonderful son; Jahi Lateef Collins..
Jahi was a wonderful son… For some reason the justice system in Indio is very reluctant to put Ian Hudgins on trial…one judge said the probability that Ian Hudgins could go to jail for life without the possibility of parole is too harsh…where does justice come in here for Jahi…Thank God for the Deputy District Attorney Otis Sterling and Deputy District Attorney Pete Nolen they are fighting for justice for my wonderful son; Jahi Lateef Collins..
Society should be greatly afraid if he is let loose. Ive seen his evil face and been a victim of his angry rath. I hope hes never released.
I JUST DID SOME TIME WITH THE GUY HE WAS CALM SLOW TO ANGER AND HELPED ME WANT TO DO BETTER AND LIVE A BETTER LIFE B. CHISM
If you didnt see the crime commmited dont create what you think to be the truth and run you big mouths ……..justice wil be served and he will be a free man!!!!!!
I too believe Ian is a good soul. I wrote to him for months and he has a lot of faith and he is acalm peaceful person. He doesn’t deserve life in prison
I know this man better than any one on here , I walk miles with Ian , he helped homeless, took care of friends , had my back and my best interest many times, never did I see him hurt any one that did not attack him first, even then he held back and showed class, hard working climb up from the ghetto good dude. He does not deserve this loss of freedom.
Please let us know what the jurors decision is.
I have been following it as much as I can, sometimes it is in the news and sometimes it is not.
Ian had nothing against color. So all the people saying it was because jahi was black need’s to do a little more research. jan was wrongly convicted but the man that was shot with jahi can sit outside schools and sell drugs to kids. Is that okay?? He is also a rat. But people take his word. F*** that! All you who are against ian need to really check the people you are defending.
Ian is my daughter’s God father and was the best man in my wedding. All I can tell u is that Ian is an amazing person with a positive outlook on life and always encouraging everyone around him and wants nothing but the best for everyone he comes in contact with…The person they should be exhausting all this energy on is Sergio Padilla ans getting him extradited for the horrible act he committed and make him accountable for this…