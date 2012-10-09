Man Convicted of Robbing, Killing Aunt

RIVERSIDE – A Guatemalan man who killed his aunt to steal her cash and car — both of which he needed to impress a teenage love interest — was convicted today of first-degree murder and other charges.

Adolfo Jose Morales Barahona, 21, could face life in prison without the possibility of parole when he is sentenced by Riverside County Superior Court Judge Bernard Schwartz on Nov. 16.

The prosecution and defense finished closing statements in the case today, and jurors deliberated about 90 minutes before returning with verdicts.

They found Barahona guilty of the murder count, as well as special circumstance allegations of killing during the commission of a burglary and during a robbery in connection with the Feb. 11, 2011, disappearance of 47-year- old Ilma Saucedo.

”Because this man had a lust for money and a girl, his aunt paid the price,” Deputy District Attorney John Aki told the jury.

According to trial testimony, Barahona had been staying at Saucedo’s Riverside home in the 4200 block of Hale Street in the weeks before her disappearance.

The victim owned the single-story residence, which she shared with two men, who rented rooms from her.

Barahona did not work, living off his aunt’s charity, according to Aki. He said the young man had become obsessed with a 17-year-old Bakersfield girl named Paola, whom the defendant had met via the Internet.

In the week before Saucedo vanished, Paola had indicated she wanted to break off communication with Barahona, prompting the defendant to vow to see her and provide her with cash and a new mobile phone, Aki said.

”He had one mission: to see his love,” the prosecutor said. ”He had to impress this girl.”

Aki reminded jurors that Saucedo was ”a hoarder of cash” and kept a lot of it on hand, hidden in dresser drawers, the closet, and locked in a safe next to her bed.

The prosecutor theorized that Barahona decided to steal whatever cash he could find while his aunt and her two housemates were at work.

”But Ilma came home early and surprised him,” Aki said.

He acknowledged not knowing what transpired in the confrontation between Saucedo and her nephew, but the end result was her death at his hands. The lack of a body, fingerprint evidence, DNA, blood or witnesses was no reason to doubt the defendant’s guilt, Aki said.

”There is strong circumstantial evidence here that tells you something,” he said, pointing to the defendant’s actions in the days immediately following Saucedo’s disappearance.

According to testimony, Barahona took his aunt’s Honda Accord and drove to Bakersfield that weekend to see Paola. He checked into a motel room under an assumed name and paid cash for everything. One witness testified that Barahona was carrying at least $3,000.

”This man has no job and no means of support,” Aki said. ”Where did he get that kind of money?”

When Saucedo’s housemates inquired as to her whereabouts, Barahona said that she had gone to Guatemala. But Aki noted that the woman’s passport, credit cards, makeup bag and driver’s license were all found in her room, which had been ransacked.

”She has no reason to walk away,” the prosecutor said. ”She has a life here.”

Barahona’s attorney, Deputy Public Defender Greg Roach, told jurors that the prosecution’s case was ”based on a hunch” with no definitive evidence to back it up.

”They’re playing a guessing game,” Roach said. ”What if Ilma was kidnapped? We don’t know. How do we know she’s dead? If she is, then they should be able to answer the simplest, easiest questions … Where’s the murder scene? What happened? How? Who did it and when? The prosecution has put together a story because the pieces aren’t there.”

Roach attributed the large amount of cash on his client following Saucedo’s vanishing to the fact that Barahona was dealing drugs.

”Does anybody know this was a robbery? If so, who saw it? Who heard it?” the attorney asked. ek.

RIVERSIDE – A 47-year-old Riverside woman who vanished from her home more than 18 months ago did not have any plans to leave, according to a witness who testified today in the murder trial of the victim’s nephew.

”She said she might go to Vegas sometime, but that was going to be in the future,” Candelaro Ramirez said of his housemate, Ilma Saucedo. ”She had never gone on a vacation or been away for very long.”

Ramirez testified that he and his other housemate, Guillermo Aguilar, lived peacefully with Saucedo in the time before her Feb. 11, 2011, disappearance. He said the last time he saw or spoke with Saucedo was before he went to work that day.

Ramirez testified that he came home to find Saucedo’s work clothes crumpled on the living room floor and her bedroom in disarray, looking as though it had been ransacked.

Adolfo Jose Morales Barahona could face life in prison without the possibility of parole if convicted of killing his aunt. He is charged with first-degree murder and special circumstance allegations of killing during the commission of a felony and during a robbery.

Prosecutors allege that while he was staying at Saucedo’s house, the 22- year-old Guatemalan man killed his relative, then transported her remains to an unknown location and dumped them.

Saucedo’s body has never been found.

According to Ramirez, the defendant attempted to collect monthly rent from him and Aguilar immediately after Saucedo vanished, telling them that his aunt had asked him to take care of collection. But the men refused to pay him.

Riverside County Deputy District Attorney John Aki said Barahona was later located in Bakersfield, where he had driven Saucedo’s gold Honda Accord, which he had outfitted with a new speaker system.

Barahona was also in possession of a large amount of cash, some of which he used to purchase his girlfriend a new mobile phone, even though he had been unemployed for an extended period of time, according to Aki.

Deputy Public Defender Greg Roach said the prosecution’s case is rooted in assumptions and lacks definitive evidence.

”There’s a big difference between a person who is missing and one who is the victim of some type of cold-blooded murder,” Roach said. ”They need proof but can’t answer the simplest questions, like ‘what happened?’ ‘Where did it happen?’ ‘When did she die, if she died?”’

Roach said there is no DNA, fingerprint or other evidence tying his client to a murder.

The trial began Thursday. Prosecution testimony is expected to wrap up this we