Man drowns while saving child in Elsinore

Last Sunday, a Los Angeles man helped save the life of a child struggling in Lake Elsinore but lost his own life as a result.

Police said Jorge Oviedo, 28, was at the lake with his family when he noticed a young girl struggling to stay afloat in the water. He went to the child’s aid and escorted her to safety. Due to the fact that he could not swim, however, Oviedo was unable to stay afloat and drowned.

The incident occurred at about 3:15 p.m. on May 27 in the area of the Sea Port Launch Ramp in the 500 block of West Lakeshore Drive. Lake patrol deputies from the Lake Elsinore Station and members of its Marine Search and Rescue responded to the scene. Upon arrival, they were contacted by a Los Angeles woman in her 20s, who told them that her boyfriend had entered the water and was now missing.

Several Good Samaritans also responded to the area and began to assist deputies in the search for Oviedo. At approximately 3:35 p.m., he was located by Deputy Roger Doyle at a water depth of 15 feet. Deputies Robert Guerrero and Jeff Hurd assisted Doyle in bringing the victim ashore. Paramedics administered emergency medical aid and transported Oviedo to Inland Valley Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead at 4:33 p.m.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is encouraged to contact the Lake Elsinore Station at (951) 245-3300.