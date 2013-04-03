Man Gets Jail Time, Probation for Causing Motorcyclist’s Death

RIVERSIDE – A convicted felon who caused a head-on crash that killed an off-duty Riverside County sheriff’s dispatcher was sentenced today to nine months in jail and five years probation.

Juan Zacarias Lopez Tzun, 32, pleaded guilty March 20 to misdemeanor charges of vehicular manslaughter and being an unlicensed driver of a motor vehicle in connection with the July 12 collision in Moreno Valley that fatally injured 30-year-old Donnie Durden.

Riverside County Superior Court Judge Rafael Arreola imposed the sentence called for under the plea agreement and also ordered Tzun to pay $18,800 in victim restitution.

Arreola left open the option of Tzun serving three-quarters of his jail term in an inmate work release program.

Court documents show Tzun has a prior felony conviction for grand theft in 2009. His 36-month probation for that conviction ended a year ago.

According to the California Highway Patrol, in the predawn hours of July 12, Durden was driving to work on his 1992 Honda Shadow motorcycle when he entered the intersection of Pigeon Pass Way and Chambray Drive.

The victim was going south on Pigeon Pass at about 45 mph when Tzun, coming from the opposite direction in a Chevrolet pickup truck, began a left turn onto Chambray.

Tzun ”failed to yield the right of way to oncoming traffic” and crossed in front of Durden, said CHP Officer Steve Carapia.

”Both motorists took evasive action but were unable to avoid a collision,” he said. ”As a result, the front of the pickup collided with the left side of the motorcycle.”

Durden was ejected from the Honda and thrown onto the pavement. The victim, who was wearing a helmet, was pronounced dead at the scene minutes later.

Tzun remained at the crash and was arrested without incident.

According to Durden’s family, he was in the process of seeking employment as a sheriff’s deputy at the time of his death.