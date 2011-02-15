Man who allegedly frightened little girl is behind bars

RIVERSIDE – A man who allegedly approached a girl at a vending machine and wouldn’t let her leave, frightening the child, was behind bars today.

Robert Shiloh Jimenez, 31, was arrested around 3 p.m. Sunday on suspicion of trespassing, annoying a minor and resisting arrest. He is being held without bail at the Southwest Detention Center in Murrieta.

According to Riverside police, around 11:30 a.m. Sunday, a 13-year-old girl was retrieving items from a vending machine at the Riverside Convention Center when Jimenez allegedly accosted her.

”The suspect blocked the victim’s path as she attempted to leave the area,” said police Sgt. Jay Greenstein. ”The victim was able to push her way past the suspect and ran to her mother, who immediately called security and the police.”

Officers scoured the area and located Jimenez hiding inside a dumpster near the Riverside Convention Center, according to Greenstein.

The girl positively identified Jimenez, Greenstein said.

Investigators suspect Jimenez may have been involved in similar encounters with other children. Anyone with information was urged to contact Sgt. Wayne Ramaekers at (951) 353-7108.