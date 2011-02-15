Man who allegedly frightened little girl is behind bars

RIVERSIDE – A man who allegedly approached a girl at a vending machine and wouldn’t let her leave, frightening the child, was behind bars today.
Robert Shiloh Jimenez, 31, was arrested around 3 p.m. Sunday on suspicion of trespassing, annoying a minor and resisting arrest. He is being held without bail at the Southwest Detention Center in Murrieta.
According to Riverside police, around 11:30 a.m. Sunday, a 13-year-old girl was retrieving items from a vending machine at the Riverside Convention Center when Jimenez allegedly accosted her.
”The suspect blocked the victim’s path as she attempted to leave the area,” said police Sgt. Jay Greenstein. ”The victim was able to push her way past the suspect and ran to her mother, who immediately called security and the police.”
Officers scoured the area and located Jimenez hiding inside a dumpster near the Riverside Convention Center, according to Greenstein.
The girl positively identified Jimenez, Greenstein said.
Investigators suspect Jimenez may have been involved in similar encounters with other children. Anyone with information was urged to contact Sgt. Wayne Ramaekers at (951) 353-7108.
This is stupid…. LET HIM OUT! doesn’t sound like he touched her.
I’m really glad this young lady got away. I hope they hang this pervert in jail.
Throw away the key!
If you do not enter a plea, the de facto plea is "not guilty" due to the Constitution’s guarantee of the right to trial by a jury of your peers. You do, however, also have the right to plead "guilty " or "no lo contendre " to any charge, including felonies, if such a plea is accurate and you do not wish to go to trial on a charge.
@Concerned Citizen: you need to be a little more concerned. No, he didn’t touch her because she got away. And he hid in a dumpster because he knew he was in trouble. No telling what he could have done had she not been able to get away. Predator in waiting….
Somebody should have called Waste Management for a pickup.
On comment #1 Touching or taking her would have been the next step. Have some common sense, please!!!!
