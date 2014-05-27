Man who killed woman in DUI crash sentenced

RIVERSIDE – A drunken driver who killed a Moreno Valley mother and seriously injured her two sons in a rear-end collision was sentenced today to five years in prison.

Luis Gustavo Navarro, 27, of Moreno Valley, pleaded guilty in May to gross vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated, along with a sentence-enhancing great bodily injury allegation, for causing the July 23, 2013, wreck that fatally injured 45-year-old Ana Estrada.

Riverside County Superior Court Judge Becky Dugan certified the plea deal today and imposed the sentence stipulated by the two sides. Navarro could have faced more than 10 years behind bars had he been convicted in a jury trial.

Estrada was with her eldest son, 20-year-old Ramon, and her 16-year-old son, Jose, traveling eastbound on Cactus Avenue approaching Joy Street, when the defendant pulled behind the victims’ Toyota Tacoma pickup truck in his Infinity G-35 sports coupe shortly after midnight.

Navarro was traveling well over the speed limit and plowed his car into the slower-moving vehicle, sheriff’s investigators said.

Ana Estrada, who was in the front passenger seat, suffered major head trauma and died less than a half-hour after arriving at Riverside County Regional Medical Center in Moreno Valley. Ramon Estrada, who was driving, suffered broken hips and legs, as well as other serious injuries that left him hospitalized for weeks, according to the prosecution. He continues to battle physical ailments caused by the crash.

Jose Estrada, who was in the Tacoma’s rear seat compartment, was also seriously hurt but has since recovered.

Navarro escaped with minor injuries. According to prosecutors, he had a blood-alcohol level of 0.21 — more than twice the legal limit to operate a vehicle in California.

The defendant has no prior felony convictions. He will have to serve at least four years and three months behind bars before he’s eligible for parole.

