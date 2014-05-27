Man who killed woman in DUI crash sentenced

RIVERSIDE – A drunken driver who killed a Moreno Valley mother and seriously injured her two sons in a rear-end collision was sentenced today to five years in prison.
Luis Gustavo Navarro, 27, of Moreno Valley, pleaded guilty in May to gross vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated, along with a sentence-enhancing great bodily injury allegation, for causing the July 23, 2013, wreck that fatally injured 45-year-old Ana Estrada.
Riverside County Superior Court Judge Becky Dugan certified the plea deal today and imposed the sentence stipulated by the two sides. Navarro could have faced more than 10 years behind bars had he been convicted in a jury trial.
Estrada was with her eldest son, 20-year-old Ramon, and her 16-year-old son, Jose, traveling eastbound on Cactus Avenue approaching Joy Street, when the defendant pulled behind the victims’ Toyota Tacoma pickup truck in his Infinity G-35 sports coupe shortly after midnight.
Navarro was traveling well over the speed limit and plowed his car into the slower-moving vehicle, sheriff’s investigators said.
Ana Estrada, who was in the front passenger seat, suffered major head trauma and died less than a half-hour after arriving at Riverside County Regional Medical Center in Moreno Valley. Ramon Estrada, who was driving, suffered broken hips and legs, as well as other serious injuries that left him hospitalized for weeks, according to the prosecution. He continues to battle physical ailments caused by the crash.
Jose Estrada, who was in the Tacoma’s rear seat compartment, was also seriously hurt but has since recovered.
Navarro escaped with minor injuries. According to prosecutors, he had a blood-alcohol level of 0.21 — more than twice the legal limit to operate a vehicle in California.
The defendant has no prior felony convictions. He will have to serve at least four years and three months behind bars before he’s eligible for parole.
Seriously? 5 years is all! Ms. Estrada received a death sentence. This is not justice. I feel sorry for this family, I wish you the best.
Again! These stories just keep coming. This should be 20 to life. These incidents aren’t going to stop until the penalties make people think twice about drinking and driving. Disgusted. RIP Ms. Estrada.
I’ve noticed that every single article I’ve come across on this accident has appeared to have TONS of missing information as well as wrong information. Just like the police report that was made. My name is Joseluis Estrada, the younger 16 year old son of Ana Estrada. I’m now 19 years old. I’d like to start out with, My brother Ramon walked away with only bruises on his body from the seat belt. As for me, I was the one that suffered major injuries such as 4 broken ribs, shattered pelvis, torn urethra, broke nearly every bone from the waist down.
I had also passed away shortly after help had arrived, then later revived at the hospital. After that I was in a coma for 3 weeks, and was still in the hospital battling between life and death for the next 2 weeks. This has truly been the biggest and hardest obstacle I have taken on in my life yet and I am proud to be able to look back at it and look at how far I’ve gotten since then. Justice was not served to the man that hit us on this tragic night, but he will face the life long consiquence with this memory in his head. Also it was a Toyota tundra.
I just wanted to share some of the correct information for people to read.
Hi Joseluis, Thanks for sharing your side of the story. We are given the information in all our stories from the responding agencies, so if it is incorrect, once we are notified we reach out to those agencies to verify so we can make the corrections. It’s wonderful to hear that you are doing so well after such a horrific incident! Stay healthy and God Bless! – KH