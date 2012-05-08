Mira Loma man accused of fatal shooting of girlfriend and dumping body on shoulder of freeway

RIVERSIDE – A Mira Loma man accused of fatally shooting his girlfriend and dumping her body on the shoulder of an Inland Empire freeway pleaded not guilty today to first-degree murder and other charges.

Wilfrido ”Willy” Pardo, 42, could face 50 years to life in prison if convicted in the Dec. 13, 2010, slaying of 26-year-old Janet Rodriguez. Along with murder, Pardo faces gun and great bodily injury allegations.

He appeared alongside his public defender before Riverside County Superior Court Judge Becky Dugan, who set his bail at $1 million and scheduled a felony settlement conference in the case for May 17.

Pardo, who was arrested Friday, is being held at the Southwest Detention Center in Murrieta.

According to an arrest warrant affidavit filed by sheriff’s Detective Randall Wortman, the defendant and Rodriguez had an ”on-again, off-again” relationship, and on the night of her murder, the Bloomington woman agreed to go with Pardo to a Mira Loma bar with a mutual friend.

While having drinks, Rodriguez and Pardo got into an argument and stormed out of the bar, leaving their friend behind, Wortman said. The defendant and Rodriguez drove off in his black BMW sedan, witnesses said.

According to Wortman, Rodriguez was shot multiple times with a 9mm handgun while riding in the front passenger seat of the vehicle.

Her body was dumped on the shoulder of northbound Interstate 15, near the Limonite Avenue exit in Jurupa Valley.

Investigators later confirmed that Pardo owned a 9mm firearm, Wortman said. According to the detective, a search of the defendant’s BMW revealed blood splatter and 9mm bullet casings, including a shot through the front passenger seat headrest.

Pardo spoke with two friends after the fatal attack and ”admitted he shot ‘the girl’ in the head,” according to the affidavit.

It wasn’t immediately clear why the investigation took more than a year to culminate in an arrest.