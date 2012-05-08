Mira Loma man accused of fatal shooting of girlfriend and dumping body on shoulder of freeway

RIVERSIDE – A Mira Loma man accused of fatally shooting his girlfriend and dumping her body on the shoulder of an Inland Empire freeway pleaded not guilty today to first-degree murder and other charges.
Wilfrido ”Willy” Pardo, 42, could face 50 years to life in prison if convicted in the Dec. 13, 2010, slaying of 26-year-old Janet Rodriguez. Along with murder, Pardo faces gun and great bodily injury allegations.
He appeared alongside his public defender before Riverside County Superior Court Judge Becky Dugan, who set his bail at $1 million and scheduled a felony settlement conference in the case for May 17.
Pardo, who was arrested Friday, is being held at the Southwest Detention Center in Murrieta.
According to an arrest warrant affidavit filed by sheriff’s Detective Randall Wortman, the defendant and Rodriguez had an ”on-again, off-again” relationship, and on the night of her murder, the Bloomington woman agreed to go with Pardo to a Mira Loma bar with a mutual friend.
While having drinks, Rodriguez and Pardo got into an argument and stormed out of the bar, leaving their friend behind, Wortman said. The defendant and Rodriguez drove off in his black BMW sedan, witnesses said.
According to Wortman, Rodriguez was shot multiple times with a 9mm handgun while riding in the front passenger seat of the vehicle.
Her body was dumped on the shoulder of northbound Interstate 15, near the Limonite Avenue exit in Jurupa Valley.
Investigators later confirmed that Pardo owned a 9mm firearm, Wortman said. According to the detective, a search of the defendant’s BMW revealed blood splatter and 9mm bullet casings, including a shot through the front passenger seat headrest.
Pardo spoke with two friends after the fatal attack and ”admitted he shot ‘the girl’ in the head,” according to the affidavit.
It wasn’t immediately clear why the investigation took more than a year to culminate in an arrest.
I dont belive he killed janet I now willey for 12years and hes the most kindes man I ever new I trust hem with my kids and my life.we love hem vary muche
I remember he took me & some friendz
To his house to ride quades! It was soo
Much fun.. He is a good man I still dnt
Believe he did it!!… He would doo any
Thing to help sum1 ! I just cant seem to
Get him off my mind since all this happen!
I live you willy! &i say ur inocent!
stupid people dont even know wut your talking about
first of all learn how to spell, and she was my family dont comment on something you have no clue about!!
I knew willie for a minute two .. For about a 16 years close friend of the family. Im 26 years old two and its sad and my respects go out to chaparas familia. But he woulnt hurt no body ihe has family kids that need him even a wife he is not that kinda man to be selfish and not think of that….. I know he didnt do it …ill put it in gods hand
renee get it through your head, he did it. he lied about his kids and wife for years after the fact he was with Jannet. hes a lier and a player. and he was nice as long as he had what he wanted. how can you know chapara’s nickname and yet still be on his side?
well only god knows…. this is sad and yes if u think he did it thats okay im entitled to my opinion as well as yourself .who ever you are im really sorry for your loss truly … i really am i am 26 years old to just like janet …. and know i did not know her like that just of what my friend would tell me about her. he loved her and was proud of her thats a nother reason why i know he woulnt do this to her……thats all im going to say cuz it dont change a thing… god bless…sincerly willeys friend .RENEE
Your right.he had no right to take her life she was so young and lm so sorry I know it was hen now I read about it and I hope he pays a big and painfle price for what hes done im so sorry for my last com.please for give me
Renne your young and maby you wont be able to see through your friend cause you’ve known him long. But i know Jannet she was a very smart woman there was never any man that would disrespct her but he did and he would try to around people.
That 40yr old man should of thought twice for what he did to her she was a sister, mother, daughter, and friend. Her loved ones have to not only accept shes gone but the way she died her loved ones have to wake up everyday and try not to imagine the pain she felt that night. Her precious 4yr old child till this day says "I miss my mommy" he took a child from the only thing the child loved. Jannet is our angel and always in our hearts.
Also Renne he will pay for what he did so im saying dont try and defend him if you dont really even know anything about your friend chaparas!
Think about who your trying to defend if you know willie like you say im sure you know the truth.
I dont know who all of you are but anyone who knows any woman knows that nobody deserves to get shot nine times. She was the best of friend any real woman could appriciate and love. If you were Willies friend,… so was I. But I was there when they were together. I sen the truth. He was a bad man. I tried to tell her that she shouldnt even open that door, but she was so strong and she knew what she wanted and who she could trust…. This is why I will never trust anyone,… I trusted her. She is the most beutiful woman any of you could ever meet. If I could have, I would have taken it for her. She had so much to live for. And my heart cant help but to cry. So all of you illiterate whores,…. sit on the birdie and spin! Jannet is my gaurdian anel, she is loved and missed by the second… Her love and beauty is carried on by alll those who love her. I love and miss you my dear and beautiful friend.
Can all of you who didnt know her please stop! You are all talking about someone who was loved very much. You think you knew your friend and look what he has done. Please let all of us who love her grieve without you posting things of this nature. Seriously, she is the bestest friend anyone could ever dream of or ask for, and she was loved everywhere she went. Her beauty and what she reflected gave life to the dead, and she ismore of a woman than most of you who think you have "heard" of her. Please stop and have a little respect.
WILLY WAS CLEARLY A DIRT BAG! HE WAS IN THE CHINO, CA PRISON FOR 2 YEARS FOR DRUGS. HE WAS A WOMAN BEATTER AND A COWARD. CLEARLY HE GOT ARRESTED FOR DRUGS AGAIN, AND THAT IS HOW HIS WARRANT CAME UP. DO SOME RESEACH BEFORE YOU POST, THIS MAN IS CLEARLY A CRIMINAL. HE HAS NO REMORSE, BECAUSE IF HE DID, HE WOULD HAVE TURN HIMSELF IN. IF HE DID NOT DO IT, WHY WASN’T HE AT HER FUNERAL. IT IS ONLY COMMON SENCE.
jannet hera una nina bien linda tenia una sonrisa de angel y un buen corazon creyo que ese asesino la queria y solo le hizo un dano eterno a ella y su familia el bebe de jannet todavia pregunta por ella ese dejo sufriendo a su madre y a su padre y hermanos espero en dios justicia en el cielo como en la tierra y por su mal corazon dejo sus hijos huerfanos a sufrir sin su padre pero vas a pagar muy caro ahi adentro que te vas a arrepentir mil veces jannet dios te bendiga y gracias por el carino que me brindastes te llevo en mi corazon nunca te voy a olvidar tu como pocas amigas o mas bien no he podido encontrar a nadie como tu te amamos
TRANSLATION:
Jannet was a wonderful girl and had a smile of an angel and a good heart. I believe that murderer loved her and only did internal harm to her and her family. Jannet
I won’t say who I am, but all I can say is that I’m really close to him I’ve been knowing him since I was younger and I could honestly say that I do believe this. He’s a nice person but he was involved in so much bad stuff that no one knows about. For protection to my family and I, I can’t say who I am but this is all true. My prayers go out to Janet’s family. I feel sorry for her parents but mostly for her child, I could imagine how they feel. I’m really sorry
wow i havnt been on this page for a while now. i havnt seen any of the new post after me until today. Dixie thanks for catching on i apreciate it and do accept. Yo, D, last mystery commenter thanks alot for defending my sister and describing her rt on the dot. bottom line is obviously everyone on the page knows who willy "was" cuz they know him for 12year +, but they were not around him the last couple years of his life up to the day he killed her like i was. people, no one is born a killer so of course u would never expect him to do it, it just happens, it builds up with life style and anger issues. i know willy for who he is now and recently, who cares wut he was many years ago.
N I don’t know willy I know Janet n know how she acted n never wish death r her r any one for that matter but she was acting crazy her self n wasn’t even crazy power of the bag had every one loving her B
Its real sad
ANY UPDATES ON THIS CASE? I KNOW HIS NEXT COURT DATE IS OCTOBER 4TH, 2013… THIS TRIAL HAS BEEN GOING ON FOR OVER A YEAR, WHAT A WASTE AS TAX PAYERS MONEY, HE IS AS GUITLY AS CAN BE!!!
Sorry !!!!!!
IM WAZ HUR FRIEND:) I MISS HUR
Justice did prevail this time. He got two consecutive life sentences. He is paying. Love u Rodriguez family.
REST IN PARADISE JANET RODRIGUEZ…I LOVE YOU FRIEND AND YOU WILL BE MISSED…
Virgee hit me up this is her brother Oscar