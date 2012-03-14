Motorist Pleads Guilty to Trying to Hit Motorcyclist on Freeway

RIVERSIDE – A Beaumont man who chased down and tried to hit a motorcyclist during a road rage confrontation on Interstate 215 in Perris pleaded guilty today to assault with a deadly weapon and other charges.
James Winans Clarkson, 57, is slated to be sentenced to six months in jail and three years probation when he returns to court on April 6.
During a trial-setting conference today, Clarkson dropped his not guilty plea under terms proposed by his attorney, Mary Bernal, and accepted by Riverside County Superior Court Judge Helios Hernandez.
The District Attorney’s Office was not a party to the plea agreement.
Under the terms of the plea bargain, in exchange for Clarkson’s acknowledgement of guilt on the assault charge, as well as misdemeanor counts of brandishing a gun and carrying a concealed weapon, he will not have to go to prison. Had he been convicted by a jury, he could have faced up to four years behind bars.
Clarkson remains free on a $25,000 bond.
According to the California Highway Patrol, on April 26, 2011, Clarkson went after a 23-year-old San Bernardino man riding his motorcycle southbound on Interstate 215 in Perris after the biker speed around him.
”The defendant felt that the victim had cut him off and maybe clipped his driver’s side mirror,” Deputy District Attorney Jason Armand told City News Service. ”So he went after the guy.”
CHP Officer Sylvia Vargas said the motorcyclist was ”safely splitting traffic and actually thanking motorists that shared the lane” at the time of the encounter with Clarkson.
The victim, identified only as a student, continued south on the freeway, and Clarkson allegedly sped after him in his 1998 Toyota pickup, Vargas said.
”For (three) miles, the driver of the Toyota made numerous attempts to strike and ram the rider,” Vargas said. ”The rider attempted to evade the driver … resulting in multiple lane changes and high-speed riding.”
Clarkson exited the freeway, and the motorcyclist followed him, pulling alongside to ask ”what are you doing?”
Armand said.
Clarkson flashed a revolver at the victim, who immediately drove away, going to the nearest police station to report what had happened and provide the pickup truck’s license plate number, according to the CHP.
According to Armand, there were no injuries stemming from the incident, which he characterized as classic road rage.
Clarkson, an engineer, has no prior criminal history.
Clarkson is wrapped too tight and should do some serious jail time for this. My guess is that we will be hearing from this loser after his wrist recovers from the judicial slap. Hopefully, when we do hear from him, no one will die as a result of his anger/paranoia issues.
I see cyclists driving like idiots all the time on the freeway, and cutting it really close. But they don’t bother me. It’s their own lives they’re risking! This guy’s obviously got some mental problems!! But, seriously, if the motorcyclist wanted to evade this idiot he probably could have gotten off the freeway did some tricky maneuvering and ditched him?
I see idiots drive regular cars on the freeway all the time. My point is we need to be courteous and respectful on the road. I stay out of the way of trucks because they can haul up to 80K lbs so I don’t want any part of that. And I let bikes pass, they’re vulnerable in the first place and I don’t want to be responsible for ending someone’s life.