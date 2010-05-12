Opening statements scheduled in trial of alleged mistaken identity killer

RIVERSIDE – Opening statements are scheduled today in the trial of a Rubidoux man who allegedly shot two brothers, killing one, after mistaking them for rivals.

Alberto Rivera, 29, could face the death penalty if convicted of the July 4, 2004, murder of 17-year-old Jose Diaz.

In addition to first-degree murder, the defendant is charged with attempted murder and shooting at an occupied vehicle, along with gun and great bodily injury allegations.

According to Deputy District Attorney John Aki, the death penalty is being sought because the murder occurred during a drive-by attack. The prosecutor said Rivera probably thought the victims were associates of people against whom he had a grudge.

No gang allegations were filed in the case.

On the day of the shooting, Diaz and his older brother, Arthur Mendoza, were picking up items for a trip to the Queen Mary to watch fireworks.

When they stopped at the intersection of Felspar Street and Mission Boulevard in Glen Avon, Rivera pulled alongside them in a black GMC Sierra pickup truck with a Cadillac grill, according to court documents.

Mendoza testified at the defendant’s 2006 preliminary hearing that Rivera stared at them for ”five to 10 seconds” with ”a very angry expression.”

According to the victim, he and his brother turned away to avoid eye contact, and the moment the light turned green, Rivera opened fire with a semiautomatic pistol.

Mendoza said he heard his little brother yell, ”I think they got me in the back, dog.”

He said the pickup sped away, and he drove a short distance until spotting a Riverside County sheriff’s deputy, whom he waved down.

The deputy summoned paramedics and broadcast a description of Rivera’s pickup, which a patrol deputy spotted moments later, court papers state. A brief chase ensued, leading to a Rubidoux home where Rivera surrendered.

Diaz died later that day from a bullet that went under his right arm and into his chest. His brother was shot in the arm and still carries the bullet.