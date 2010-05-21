Perris man to be sentenced for death of 23-year-old Krishana French

RIVERSIDE – A Perris man who helped kill a former rodeo queen during a methamphetamine-fueled party in Moreno Valley is expected to be sentenced today to 25 years to life in prison.

Ryan Berry Vierwinden, 26, was convicted in April for the Dec. 3, 2004, murder of 23-year-old Krishana Leann French.

In August 2009, Vierwinden’s co-defendant, Benjamin Matthew Medina, 35, was also convicted of murdering French and sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole.

According to prosecutors, French and the defendants ran in the same circles and did drugs together.

On the day of the murder, Medina got angry when French went joy-riding in a Lincoln Navigator that had been stolen by one of his associates, according to a trial brief.

French had taken the vehicle despite being told several times not to, which Medina viewed as ”disrespectful,” court papers stated.

The defendants and friends were partying at a Comfort Inn, using meth, when Medina told Vierwinden that French ”needed to be taken care of,” according to the brief.

French was closer to Vierwinden and trusted him, so the defendants arranged to have him meet her in a room at the motel, prosecutors said.

Vierwinden signaled Medina via his mobile phone when French was distracted, giving Medina the opportunity to slip into the room and confront her, according to court papers.

The defendant corralled French in the bathroom, where he pistol-whipped and strangled her with Vierwinden’s assistance, prosecutors said.

Vierwinden helped Medina dispose of the woman’s body, which was dumped in a Riverside orange grove and set ablaze.

The former Lake Elsinore Junior Miss Rodeo Queen’s remains were discovered two weeks later and identified via dental records.

Medina was arrested around that time after trying to set his estranged wife on fire, and Vierwinden was implicated soon after.