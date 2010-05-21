Perris man to be sentenced for death of 23-year-old Krishana French

RIVERSIDE – A Perris man who helped kill a former rodeo queen during a methamphetamine-fueled party in Moreno Valley is expected to be sentenced today to 25 years to life in prison.
Ryan Berry Vierwinden, 26, was convicted in April for the Dec. 3, 2004, murder of 23-year-old Krishana Leann French.
In August 2009, Vierwinden’s co-defendant, Benjamin Matthew Medina, 35, was also convicted of murdering French and sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole.
According to prosecutors, French and the defendants ran in the same circles and did drugs together.
On the day of the murder, Medina got angry when French went joy-riding in a Lincoln Navigator that had been stolen by one of his associates, according to a trial brief.
French had taken the vehicle despite being told several times not to, which Medina viewed as ”disrespectful,” court papers stated.
The defendants and friends were partying at a Comfort Inn, using meth, when Medina told Vierwinden that French ”needed to be taken care of,” according to the brief.
French was closer to Vierwinden and trusted him, so the defendants arranged to have him meet her in a room at the motel, prosecutors said.
Vierwinden signaled Medina via his mobile phone when French was distracted, giving Medina the opportunity to slip into the room and confront her, according to court papers.
The defendant corralled French in the bathroom, where he pistol-whipped and strangled her with Vierwinden’s assistance, prosecutors said.
Vierwinden helped Medina dispose of the woman’s body, which was dumped in a Riverside orange grove and set ablaze.
The former Lake Elsinore Junior Miss Rodeo Queen’s remains were discovered two weeks later and identified via dental records.
Medina was arrested around that time after trying to set his estranged wife on fire, and Vierwinden was implicated soon after.
What a couple of worthless human beings. It’s so sad that people like this have to exist in our world.
Theres a diffrence between a murderer and being in the wrong place at the wrong time with the wrong people.Ryan Berry Verwinden was in the wrong place at the wrong time with the wrong people and is being accused of something he did not commit and justice will be served the day he is free and can go home to his family where he shoulod have been all these years.
I agree he was in the wrong place at the wrong time. He is not a murderer. They already convicted the murderer of that girl and he has life without parole. Just will be served for u ryan and you will be set free and able to go home to your family where you belong
Any update on Ryan? Was he sentenced yet? Where is he right now? Jail? Prison? Home? Any update would be apprexciated.
ryan is where he is supposed to be he was found guilty 8 months ago..since then he tried to b his own laywer..lol then he got appointed another one, at our expense , then another..he keeps trying.. he is guilty, let the family have close..he set her up..since he s been in jail he convinced his girlfriend to mail him drugs, she is now being convicted!! enough is enough.. get it over with..send the piece of s..t tojail where he belongs, that little girl did not deserve to die , she used poor judgement but she didnt murder anyone or ever hurt them
to justice for ryan. that was my sister in law and how dare you saw that son of a bxxxx deserves to be free he deserves to stay there for the rest of his life for what he did to her. you didnt even know her. why should he be able to go home to his family when he didnt give her a chance to go back to hers
think about that
And to think the main one who killed her get this she was friends with my sister when she was reported missing my sister and brother were friends of Krishna’s my brother had everyone meet up at our house for a search party for Krishana and Benjamin had the nerve to show up to help go looking for her what a sick piece of shit I think what he should have done to him is what he did to Krishana