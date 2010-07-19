Perris woman fatally shot in park

PERRIS – A woman was fatally shot early today at a park in Perris, a sheriff’s lieutenant said.
The woman was pronounced dead about 2 a.m. at Foss Park at 137 N. Perris Blvd., said Lt. Terry Hudson of the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department.
Deputies found the woman lying on the ground, suffering from a gunshot wound, Hudson said.
Her name was withheld until next of kin are notified.
What was she doing out in the Park at 2:00 AM?
thats so sad how can any on kill a women god bless her .
Dam that’s sad but they never say any thing about the other things in perris like we don’t. exist there’s been way more people died in the p then her but sorry 4 her kids and fam. maybe perris police should get off there a,,. all they care about is are u in a gang or dope or license taking peoples cars when murders are runing lose. perris police suck all of them come rite from the jails wanting to make a name for themselves instead of really solving crimes like this one.how can a rookie solve a crime when he just left RPDC or south west jail?no experince what so ever d… shame
What’s going on
I want to know if this was random. The crime that goes on in this town, as well as Hemet, is ridiculous. Where are the police? Does the public need to arm themselves to drive the streets in these towns? I am sick and tired of little hoodlum gangbangers getting away with murder with a slap on the wrist.
where the police at when u need there should be more protection here instead of them trying 2 take people cars, giving tickets and looking for immgrants they should be more protection for the people
Perris police and Sheriff should work with the parole and probation department. Perris should refuse to accept parolees Los Angeles and San Bernardino Counties so they can focus on Riverside county, we have enough without compton and watts coming to perris.
May she rest in heaven and may God console her loved ones.
god bless her family and friends. this brakes my heart. I hope that the one who did this will get what they deserve.
how couldnt anyone not hear a gun shot the police station right across the street , yeah the police out here should be trying to keep the city safe and stop worrying about the immgrants and taking cars away and giving tickets and those motorcycle police should help keep it safe not hide in a steet or where ever else to catch someone to give them a ticket or driving next to pepole to find reason to stop them.
No puede ser mecae, esta ciudad necesita gente capasitada en seguridad social y dejar el racismo atras, la policia deberia dejar este sentimiento en contra de la comunidad latina que viene siendo afectada economicamente y pacificamente por sus acciones antiinmigrantes lo que los lleva a tomar justicia por sus propias manos.
Translation
It can not be Mecca, this city needs people capasitada social security and leave behind racism, the police should stop this feeling against the Latino community that has been affected economically and peacefully for their anti-immigrant actions that leads them to take justice their own hands.
Were is the police when u need them? At the Doughnut shop? Police should be more concern about whats going on in Perris like murders, rapes, killers, child predators, not immigrants, or just looking to give tickets for no reasons just to meet quota! We need officers that are really concern with the community’s well been and safety!!
I live and work in perris and this park is right accross the street from the perris sheriff station! What an insult to the law enforcement agency here, I feel for her family and I agree with El barto, There is racism against the latino community here in this city and they should be more concerned with catching this killer than setting up checkpoints ever other weekend and having immigration vehicles driving around looking for people to deport!
She was my girlfriends cousin, they’re at the funeral today :
I wasnt able to go because of stupid decisions, but yeah may she rest in peace.
Was her murderer ever found and convicted?