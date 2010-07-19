Perris woman fatally shot in park

Connect on Linked in

PERRIS – A woman was fatally shot early today at a park in Perris, a sheriff’s lieutenant said.

The woman was pronounced dead about 2 a.m. at Foss Park at 137 N. Perris Blvd., said Lt. Terry Hudson of the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department.

Deputies found the woman lying on the ground, suffering from a gunshot wound, Hudson said.

Her name was withheld until next of kin are notified.