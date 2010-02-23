Prosecutor says ex-firefighter killing was not self-defense

RIVERSIDE – An ex-firefighter shot a partially disabled man in the back because he refused to leave the defendant’s house during a night of heavy drinking, then falsely claimed the fatal shooting was an act of self-defense, a prosecutor said today.

But the attorney for Steven Ray Strebe argued he was ”attacked with

lethal force” and reacted lawfully.

”This man tried to kill Steve Strebe. He stabbed him in the stomach and slashed him across the throat,” said Riverside County Deputy Public Defender Laura Box. ”Steve Strebe was in the sanctity of his home … He was entitled to stand his ground and, yes, pursue his attacker.”

Strebe, 33, faces life in prison without the possibility of parole if convicted of first-degree murder, with gun and great bodily injury allegations, in the death of Mark Allen Owsley on New Year’s Eve night 2007.

”This was a cold, calculated murder,” Deputy District Attorney Michelle Paradise told jurors in her closing statement.

”The defendant wasn’t happy with the way this man was not complying,” she said. ”He was ticked off. He was ‘done with him.”’

The defendant and Owsley, 43, met for the first time at a Banning pub hours before the shooting.

Owsley had gone there with his longtime friend, 35-year-old Melissa Florez, who was vaguely acquainted with Strebe and accepted his offer to buy her and the victim beer, according to trial testimony.

The trio drank together until the defendant invited Florez and Owsley back to his residence at 481 W. Hoffer St., where they downed several shots of tequila, Florez testified.

Around 10 p.m., the threesome got into Strebe’s hot tub, but after a few minutes, the defendant asked Owsley to leave so he could get intimate with Florez, she testified. Owsley balked because he had no transportation, leading

to an argument between the men.

Strebe testified that Owsley tried to hit him with an empty liquor bottle and cursed him, prompting the defendant to kick him out.

According to Strebe, he left Owsley on the front lawn and went to his bedroom to grab some slippers and a towel. He said within moments a figure appeared at the end of his bed and began stabbing him, cutting his stomach and neck.

Strebe said he managed to reach his .45 semiautomatic pistol during the assault, scaring away the intruder.

The defendant testified that he wandered outside his bedroom, carrying his gun with a bullet in the chamber, and fired in the direction of a ”rustling motion.”

Owsley was shot in the back just beyond the porch area outside and died less than an hour later at a Banning hospital.

Paradise said Strebe’s actions after the shooting pointed to a suspect trying to cover up a crime. She cited taped conversations between Florez and Strebe in which the defendant told her, ”Just don’t talk to the cops, whatever

you do” and ”Don’t talk to anyone about this.”

”This is a man guilty of trying to ensure that Melissa Florez doesn’t contradict what he told the police,” Paradise said. ”He doesn’t want her to mess up his story.”

According to the prosecutor, the lack of blood evidence inside the residence made Strebe’s attack scenario dubious. She also questioned why the defendant could remember details clearly up to the point in which he ushered

Owsley out of his house, but was vague in his later recollections, including his inability to identify the person who allegedly attacked him.

Box asked jurors to consider that her client was ”very, very drunk” at the time of the shooting.

She said Owsley returned to the home a trespasser and — perhaps because of his own desire to be with Florez — grabbed Strebe’s pocket knife from a dresser and stabbed him with it.

”My client was attacked with lethal force, and he defended himself with lethal force,” the attorney said. ”Steve’s instinct to survive kicked in.”

She said he fired the gun while ”panicked” and ”terrified” for his life.

Paradise called Strebe’s knife wounds ”BS,” saying the injury to his neck resembled a paper cut and the punctures to his stomach were more or less ”pokes.”

”Those are self-inflicted,” she said. ”None of it happened in some struggle or altercation.”

Paradise said Florez’s testimony, the defendant’s statements and Owlsey’s own dying words pointed to a physical confrontation, starting outside the bathroom, which the prosecutor said Owsley was most likely trying to use when Strebe ordered him out.

The prosecutor suggested any fight would have been one-sided, with Owsley having no use of his ”dominant” right arm and only partial use of his right leg — injuries sustained during a motorcycle accident years earlier.

Paradise said Strebe chased Owsley out of the house and fired the fatal shot through the front door.

Strebe worked for the California Department of Forestry as a seasonal firefighter until his arrest. He is being held in lieu of $1 million bail at the Robert Presley jail in Riverside.

Ex-firefighter accused of gunning down acquaintance maintains it was self-defense

RIVERSIDE – An ex-firefighter accused of gunning down an acquaintance in what he maintains was an act of self-defense took the witness stand today and disputed earlier statements suggesting the shooting happened in a fit of rage.

Under cross-examination, Steven Ray Strebe testified his recollection of what occurred on New Year’s Eve night 2007 was ”vague,” but denied killing Mark Allen Owsley simply because he wanted the man out of his house.

Strebe, 33, faces life in prison without the possibility of parole if convicted of first-degree murder, with gun and great bodily injury allegations, in Owsley’s death.

Strebe testified that Owsley tried to hit him with an empty liquor bottle and cursed and berated him until the defendant said he got fed up and walked Owsley out of the house.

According to Strebe, he went to his bedroom to grab some slippers and a towel when a figure appeared at the end of his bed and began stabbing him.

Despite being ”as drunk as can be,” Strebe said he managed to grab the assailant’s wrist and push him away, giving the defendant time to grab his .45 semiautomatic pistol from a holster hidden nearby and level it at the person, who fled the room.

Riverside County Deputy District Attorney Michelle Paradise asked Strebe about statements he made to witnesses weeks after the shooting, during which he alluded to a physical confrontation with Owsley, which precipitated the shooting.

”Do you remember scuffling with Owsley outside the bedroom, and then

you went into the bedroom and got the gun?” asked Paradise.

”No, as the guy was stabbing me, I got the gun,” said Strebe,

emphasizing that he did not know at the time that Owsley was the one attacking

him.

Paradise asked how Owsley had gotten a fresh cut on his back, and Strebe

said he didn’t know.

”Did you attack Mark Owsley?” the prosecutor asked.

”No,” Strebe answered.

”You fired your gun to get him out of your house?” Paradise asked,

referring to a phone conversation between the defendant and a friend in which

Strebe allegedly called Owsley a thief.

Strebe denied going after Owsley.

”It’s all very vague,” he said. ”I was drunk. You know what I mean?”

The defendant testified that he was treated for two puncture wounds to

his stomach, each of which required about five staples. He was also cut on the

neck, an injury which required 14 stitches.

Florez testified that Owsley’s right arm was permanently damaged from a

motorcycle accident and he had no use of it whatsoever.

