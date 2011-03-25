Riverside gang member sentenced for Christmas night killing of 11-year-old Riverside boy

RIVERSIDE – A Riverside gang member who fatally shot an 11-year- old boy on Christmas night 2005 at his home, mistakenly thinking a rival lived there, was sentenced today to life in prison without the possibility of parole.

Martin Leyva Valdez, 25, was convicted Jan. 19 of first-degree murder, three counts of attempted murder, assault with a deadly weapon and multiple gun and great bodily injury allegations in connection with the death of Max Miranda, whose family was also in the line of fire.

It was Valdez’s second trial. The first resulted in a mistrial in January 2010 when a jury deadlocked 9-3 in favor of guilt.

Valdez fired on the Miranda residence with a shotgun loaded with high- impact slugs in retaliation for a shooting targeting several of his friends — all members of the Casa Blanca Rifa street gang — who suffered minor wounds during a Christmas Eve party on Willard Way in Riverside, according to Riverside County Deputy District Attorney Samah Shouka.

The shooter, Alex Antonio Moreno — a member of the Hillside gang who has since been convicted of multiple counts of attempted murder — bragged about perpetrating the attack and dared Casa Blanca members to come and get him, Shouka said.

Moreno lived in the 6300 block of Antioch Avenue, a few houses away from where Max’s family had moved just days before the boy was killed.

According to Shouka, the 11-year-old was standing outside his bedroom when Valdez opened fire on the house. One of the slugs tore through the boy’s chest. He died at a hospital 30 minutes later.

The victim’s younger brother, mother and father just missed being hit.

A witness identified Valdez leaving the scene in his black Lincoln LS sedan, and he was arrested two days later.

Attorneys in the defendant’s first trial argued he was drunk and didn’t intend to harm the family.