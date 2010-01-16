Riverside police officer to be arraigned Thursday on molestation charges

RIVERSIDE – A Riverside police officer is scheduled to be arraigned Thursday on charges he molested a teenage girl, it was reported today.

Anthony Wayne Fletcher, 38, of Eastvale, was arrested Dec. 24 by Riverside County sheriff's detectives. He faces three felony counts of lewd and lascivious acts with a minor and three misdemeanors of annoying/molesting a child, according to the Riverside Press-Enterprise.

The incidents in the complaint took place in August, according to a criminal complaint filed in Riverside County Superior Court, the newspaper reported.

The girl, now 17, said Fletcher fondled her breasts numerous times over two years, all when he believed she was sleeping, sheriff's investigators wrote in a declaration in support of an arrest warrant, according to the Press-Enterprise.

Fletcher's attorney, Mark Johnson, did not return requests for comment Friday. In a brief interview with detectives on Oct. 22, Fletcher denied the allegations, according to the declaration, the newspaper reported.

The Riverside police weapons expert remains employed by the department, officials said Friday. They declined to comment further, according to the Press-Enterprise.

Sheriff's investigators received the case on Oct. 19, after the girl made the allegations first to a friend and then to her mother, according to the arrest warrant declaration.

The teen said she kept the secret for a long time because she didn't want to hurt her relatives, Investigator Chris Barajas wrote.

After learning of a dispute between Fletcher and another family member, the girl told her mother, according to the Press-Enterprise.