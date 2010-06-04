Temecula teacher sentenced to one year in jail, five years probation for sex with student

MURRIETA – A former Temecula Valley High School teacher who had sex with a 16-year-old student was sentenced today to a year in jail and five years probation.

Jeremy Todd Buchholz, 37, pleaded guilty on April 19 to two counts each of unlawful intercourse with a minor, sexual penetration with a foreign object and oral copulation with a child under 18.

Buchholz’s plea agreement, which Riverside County Superior Court Judge Kelly Hansen accepted without the District Attorney’s Office’s endorsement, capped his incarceration time at 365 days in the county jail.

Hansen also ordered the defendant to register as a convicted sex offender with law enforcement as soon as he’s released.

The father of two remains free on bond until June 11, when he is scheduled to surrender to sheriff’s deputies.

He was arrested in January 2009 following a sheriff’s investigation into allegations he had been intimate with a girl at the high school.

Investigators learned his relationship with the victim, whose identity was not disclosed, had been going on for six months.

The victim told sheriff’s detectives that during rides to and from school, Buchholz would touch her private parts, and that she performed oral sex on him in his vehicle and in a classroom before other students arrived.

During the summer of 2008, the defendant and girl had sex twice at his home, according to court documents.

Buchholz was hired by the Temecula Valley Unified School District in 2000 to coach football and eventually became a math instructor. He has since been fired.

