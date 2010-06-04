Temecula teacher sentenced to one year in jail, five years probation for sex with student

MURRIETA – A former Temecula Valley High School teacher who had sex with a 16-year-old student was sentenced today to a year in jail and five years probation.
Jeremy Todd Buchholz, 37, pleaded guilty on April 19 to two counts each of unlawful intercourse with a minor, sexual penetration with a foreign object and oral copulation with a child under 18.
Buchholz’s plea agreement, which Riverside County Superior Court Judge Kelly Hansen accepted without the District Attorney’s Office’s endorsement, capped his incarceration time at 365 days in the county jail.
Hansen also ordered the defendant to register as a convicted sex offender with law enforcement as soon as he’s released.
The father of two remains free on bond until June 11, when he is scheduled to surrender to sheriff’s deputies.
He was arrested in January 2009 following a sheriff’s investigation into allegations he had been intimate with a girl at the high school.
Investigators learned his relationship with the victim, whose identity was not disclosed, had been going on for six months.
The victim told sheriff’s detectives that during rides to and from school, Buchholz would touch her private parts, and that she performed oral sex on him in his vehicle and in a classroom before other students arrived.
During the summer of 2008, the defendant and girl had sex twice at his home, according to court documents.
Buchholz was hired by the Temecula Valley Unified School District in 2000 to coach football and eventually became a math instructor. He has since been fired.
(previous story, June 4, 10 a.m.)
Teacher to be sentenced for sex with 16-year-old student
MURRIETA – A former Temecula Valley High School teacher who had sex with a 16-year-old female student is slated to be sentenced today to a year in jail.
Jeremy Todd Buchholz, 37, pleaded guilty on April 19 to two counts each of unlawful intercourse with a minor, sexual penetration with a foreign object and oral copulation with a child under 18.
Under his plea deal, Buchholz is not supposed to receive more than 365 days behind bars, which would most likely be served at the Southwest Detention Center in Murrieta.
The father of two remains free on bond.
He was arrested in January 2009 following a Riverside County Sheriff’s Department investigation into allegations he had been intimate with a girl at the high school.
Investigators learned his relationship with the victim, whose identity was not disclosed, had been going on for six months.
The victim told sheriff’s detectives that during rides to and from school, Buchholz would touch her private parts, and that she performed oral sex on him in his vehicle and in a classroom before other students arrived.
During the summer of 2008, the defendant and girl had sex twice at his home, according to court documents.
Buchholz was hired by the Temecula Valley Unified School District in 2000 to coach football and eventually became a math instructor, court papers stated. He has since been fired.
IF i did this I would get ten plus years in jail he should get more time then that right.sickoooo.
And to think I used to see him around school. To think that my brother had his class. Esh.
He is a bit weird to me.
I like how they keep referring to her as a "Victim" ?I’m sure she was a very willing participant!! She probably initiated it! Yeah he was stupid for doing what he did. But it wasn’t that long ago when I was a high school kid. And even back in the 80’s girls liked their teachers. And there was no shortage of sexually active teens!! He should have known better!! They are cute and young, but they can’t keep their mouths shut!! IDIOT!!
had this guy as a teacher would have never gussed it in the whole world pretty cool guy
I had this guy as a teacher too. He didn’t seem the type. Mike I agree, this girl probably started everything with him so she could get better grades or something. She’s no victim, she’s the one who allowed it to happen. I mean come on at his house, if he forced her to at his house there’d be kidnapping charges as well so I don’t buy into her being a victim. He should’ve known not to do what he did, that much is true. a lot of high school girls are lets face it, a large part, slutty. They come onto their teachers and do these things to pass classes and all that.
I had this guy as a teacher and a football coach and I never would imagine him doing this to his wife and family. He was always a very nice guy to me and I hung out at his classroom ditching my class at the time all the time to BS with him. He did have a lot of girls that loved hanging out in his class also but it always seemed very innocent. I am sure this girl had a lot more to do with it then these alegations are saying. She defineatly lured him in and like a dumb male must of us are he bought into the temptation and then kept finding ways to get more. It is very sad this happened but women can control the world like this and bring many stronger men then even he was down. It is sad when we don’t listen to what we should do and act on our anamilistic instincts when a young girl offers themself to males. Just speaking the truth.
It is so sad to see the family hurt. His wife, his kids and they seemed like such a nice family. I agree mike, the "victim" is no victim (going on for six months seems like a school girl crush) but when a child "plays" adult things get out of control and Jeremy was very dumb to have allowed it to happen, he was the adult. This hurts my heart He coached my daughter in scoccer and was her math teacher. I would have NEVER thought anything like this would ever of happened. So so sad.
I had him as a teacher too and he ToTALLY seemed like the type!! He made inappropriate comments ALL the time! Told me and my girlfriends w should take a topless pic while holding his newborn son, told us sexual stories, commented on our bodies etc etc, I’m sure the girl was totally willing, but older men can easily manipulate young immature girls. That’s why the laws in place, to protect stupid young girls from being taken advantage of.
Didn’t do it
He is innocent and the judge knew it which is why he only served one year
He is innocent.
You people are delusional he’s a chauvinistic Pig who finally got caught! wasn’t enough punishment! Had him for a year in 07. Totally the statutory kind of guy. You can only imagine what this creep got away with. This pervert better need to register. But if anybody wants to have a crack at him he still lives in town and is a member at miramonte winery where he can be seen hanging out with his sick twisted “chomo” friends. Boom… should of left town buddy…