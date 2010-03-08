Twice-convicted felon found guilty of murder in cold case

RIVERSIDE – A twice-convicted felon was found guilty today of murdering a retired Riverside police sergeant during a robbery more than 24 years ago.

The same jury that convicted Leslie Gene Parker, 50, will begin hearing evidence Wednesday to decide whether the Perris man should get the death penalty for killing Frederick A. Taylor outside a Riverside mall on Dec. 16, 1985.

The five-man, seven-woman jury spent roughly 2 1/2 days deliberating before convicting Parker of first-degree murder and special circumstance allegations of using a firearm during a felony and committing a murder in the course of a robbery.

”This has been a long time coming,” Riverside County Deputy District Attorney Laura Ozols said outside the courtroom. ”But justice delayed is not justice denied.”

Parker, who has prior convictions for burglary and illegal drug possession, was arrested in May 2007 in connection with Taylor’s death, based on DNA evidence that linked the defendant directly to the crime, according to prosecutors.

At the time of the shooting, Taylor, 57, was working for First Interstate Bank as an armed guard. The 17-year police veteran, who had retired from the police force years earlier, was hired by the bank to fill the gap left when Brink’s armored car guards went on strike in December 1985, according to trial testimony.

Taylor routinely accompanied bank employees on their rounds to retrieve deposits from automatic teller machines.

On Dec. 16, 1985, the victim followed the then-manager of First Interstate’s Riverside branch, Robert Steve Parker — who is not related to the defendant — to the ATM in the Tyler Mall, at Tyler Street and Magnolia Avenue.

The banker testified that he and his assistant loaded up four tote bags filled with roughly $265,000 in cash and equivalents and walked back to the employee’s vehicle, with Taylor following close behind.

The witness said that as he was tossing a bag into the car, he ”heard a commotion” and turned around to see a long-haired man leveling a .45 caliber handgun at him.

The banker said Taylor drew a revolver he had holstered under his jacket, and then shots rang out.

He testified that Taylor dropped to the ground, trading fire with the gunman, who shot at the victim from a crouching position. At the end of the exchange, a second bandit appeared, wielding a knife, and took the money bags,

according to the witness.

He said he saw a pool of blood where the gunman had been. The suspects fled in a stolen two-door Datsun, later found abandoned in another part of the city. One of the seats was soaked in blood, investigators testified.

Taylor died that day from a gunshot to the chest. ”Protecting people was my dad’s life,” Taylor’s son, Mark, told City

News Service. ”He was doing his job.” He credited forensic science with bringing his father’s killer to justice. ”We’ve waited almost 25 years for this day. I didn’t think it would ever come,” said Chris Taylor, the victim’s eldest son, who turns 48 years old Tuesday.

He called the jury’s verdict ”the greatest birthday present” he could have ever received. ”I’m just appalled that he (Parker) has not shown any remorse,” he said. Samples of the blood left behind by the wounded bandit were stored and

preserved, and in April 2007, the evidence was linked to Parker, whose DNA had been collected when he was convicted of the burglary a few years earlier.

A California Department of Justice criminalist testified at the defendant’s March 2008 preliminary hearing that the odds were 1 in 12 quadrillion that anyone other than Parker could be the source of the DNA.

Parker has been held without bail at the Robert Presley jail in Riverside since his May 2007 arrest.