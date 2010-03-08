Twice-convicted felon found guilty of murder in cold case

RIVERSIDE – A twice-convicted felon was found guilty today of murdering a retired Riverside police sergeant during a robbery more than 24 years ago.
The same jury that convicted Leslie Gene Parker, 50, will begin hearing evidence Wednesday to decide whether the Perris man should get the death penalty for killing Frederick A. Taylor outside a Riverside mall on Dec. 16, 1985.
The five-man, seven-woman jury spent roughly 2 1/2 days deliberating before convicting Parker of first-degree murder and special circumstance allegations of using a firearm during a felony and committing a murder in the course of a robbery.
”This has been a long time coming,” Riverside County Deputy District Attorney Laura Ozols said outside the courtroom. ”But justice delayed is not justice denied.”
Parker, who has prior convictions for burglary and illegal drug possession, was arrested in May 2007 in connection with Taylor’s death, based on DNA evidence that linked the defendant directly to the crime, according to prosecutors.
At the time of the shooting, Taylor, 57, was working for First Interstate Bank as an armed guard. The 17-year police veteran, who had retired from the police force years earlier, was hired by the bank to fill the gap left when Brink’s armored car guards went on strike in December 1985, according to trial testimony.
Taylor routinely accompanied bank employees on their rounds to retrieve deposits from automatic teller machines.
On Dec. 16, 1985, the victim followed the then-manager of First Interstate’s Riverside branch, Robert Steve Parker — who is not related to the defendant — to the ATM in the Tyler Mall, at Tyler Street and Magnolia Avenue.
The banker testified that he and his assistant loaded up four tote bags filled with roughly $265,000 in cash and equivalents and walked back to the employee’s vehicle, with Taylor following close behind.
The witness said that as he was tossing a bag into the car, he ”heard a commotion” and turned around to see a long-haired man leveling a .45 caliber handgun at him.
The banker said Taylor drew a revolver he had holstered under his jacket, and then shots rang out.
He testified that Taylor dropped to the ground, trading fire with the gunman, who shot at the victim from a crouching position. At the end of the exchange, a second bandit appeared, wielding a knife, and took the money bags,
according to the witness.
He said he saw a pool of blood where the gunman had been. The suspects fled in a stolen two-door Datsun, later found abandoned in another part of the city. One of the seats was soaked in blood, investigators testified.
Taylor died that day from a gunshot to the chest. ”Protecting people was my dad’s life,” Taylor’s son, Mark, told City
News Service. ”He was doing his job.” He credited forensic science with bringing his father’s killer to justice. ”We’ve waited almost 25 years for this day. I didn’t think it would ever come,” said Chris Taylor, the victim’s eldest son, who turns 48 years old Tuesday.
He called the jury’s verdict ”the greatest birthday present” he could have ever received. ”I’m just appalled that he (Parker) has not shown any remorse,” he said. Samples of the blood left behind by the wounded bandit were stored and
preserved, and in April 2007, the evidence was linked to Parker, whose DNA had been collected when he was convicted of the burglary a few years earlier.
A California Department of Justice criminalist testified at the defendant’s March 2008 preliminary hearing that the odds were 1 in 12 quadrillion that anyone other than Parker could be the source of the DNA.
Parker has been held without bail at the Robert Presley jail in Riverside since his May 2007 arrest.
One cannot dispute DNA evidence; and while this case took years to solve; the DNA left behind by the culprit, finally caught up to him! May the Taylor family finally find some peace in knowing that the man responsible for their father’s death has finally been caught.
Has this felon been charged with the death penalty yet or is this still pending
i want to go watch him die when his time comes! i knew him personally and let me just say thats nothing to brag about either! stupid people that do stupid stuff blow my mind! to me the sad part is his son has to deal with it now! COULDN’T OF HAPPENED TO A BETTER PERSON!
Your comment is mean, cruel and uncalled for!! Les is a good man! You are the stupid one, not him! No one deserves to die! How dare you say that you want to go watch him die!!!!! May all your children grow up to despise you for not being there for ANY of them!!
Les is a good man? He shot and killed an innocent retired father… You are sick.
Unfortunately he isn’t going to death. Life in prison. He’ll have a good time. I’m sure one of his children will pick up the family business..
Les is far from a good man. Him and his father are your typical convict trailer ……………………………….s.
How can a murder be a good man? KNOW HIM says ,,, no one deserves to die? They need to read and understand what they write before the put it in print…
Amazing trash. Its ok for the killer to murder, but he shouldn’t die???
If there something wrong with this statement?
I knew Les for years! He always treated me great! I guess money makes people do crazy s…! I hung out with a group of people and some of them did things that weren’t so good. Some got caught and now two of them will spend the rest of their lives in prison. Very sad but they did the crime! My heart goes out to all the family and friends involved!
Yes, I will repeat it..Les Parker IS a good man!!! He did not shoot anyone!!!! I loved, lived with, married, and raised a family with Les. He is a GREAT man!! Really?? Obviously no one in the courtroom was listening to the evidence!! Nothing at the crime scene implicated Les…let me repeat that..NOTHING at the crime scene implicated Les. And did you hear the 9 (or so) witnesses that took the stand and describe the shooter as a man with a dark complexion, about 5’8", with acne scars on his face? Les is white, has been 6’2" since high school, and has never had acne, or scars on his face. People are stupid!!!! Let me repeat..no one deserves to die, not even alcoholic Fred Taylor, who was a "hot shot" with his gun, and used to go into the local bar to drink (in his patrol car) swinging his gun around, showing off, quick to draw….You’re sad that Fred is dead…I’m sad that Les is in prison.
So there!
I believe Leslie murdered my grandfather before I even got to meet him. There’s no question whatsoever that is was in fact, your “friend.” The D.A. had to take my now father’s gun (the one my grandpa shot that ******* with twice) so they could prove the bullets still in the leg did in fact come from THAT gun! My father went through hell for 25 years not knowing who killed his father. And my brother and I never got to meet our grandfather…. What kind of piece of ****, scum of the earth, evil person are you. I hope Leslie gets what he deserves while he is in there. I hope to that hell is real, so both of you can rot away.
How dare you, Frank Cooper, for saying that!!!! You, Fred Taylor’s grandson, you are the scum here, and what mean piece of **** says that he can rot – you’re the evil person here!!!! And :] you hope his son picks up the family business??? Lee’s is a good man, very nice and caring to all. You have the wrong person. And to all of you who think he should rot in prison, YOU are the twisted ones!!! I rest my case.
I’ve known Les Parker since I was 15 and YES! He IS a good man! He ALWAYS has been. He was always there for me whenever I needed it. It didn’t matter to him what time it was. Yes, he was there BUT he was NOT the person that killed that man!!!! And he shouldn’t spend life in prison!! I’m sorry that man lost his life but so has Les! He’s done his time and I pray he’ll be out one day!