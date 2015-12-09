2015 All Southwestern League girls volleyball teams announced

Great Oak senior, Cindy Marina, was named the Most Valuable Girls Volleyball Player in the Southwestern League after helping guide the Wolfpack deep into the CIF-SS Division 1AA playoffs as well as helping claim a third straight Southwestern League Championship.

Seniors Bailee Huizenga, Amy Underdown and Sam Rice join Marina on the All-Southwestern League First Team as well as juniors, Brynn Sherbert and Mya Marshall, who were named to the 2nd team.

Chaparral, who also powered though the CIF-SS Division 1AA playoffs, are being represented by seniors Elizabeth Pulver, Julianne Nussbaum and junior setter Karli Koza. Murrieta Valley had two seniors, McKenna Miller and Savannah Hilde, while Vista Murrieta senior Brianna Doehrmann and sophomore Lexi Hedrych received the First team nod as well. Junior Kali Greathead from Temecula Valley rounds out the All-Southwestern League First team. Each school in the Southwestern League also had 2 athletes named to the Second Team.

Congratulations to all on this tremendous accolade.

2015 All Southwestern League Girls Volleyball Team

MVP- Cindy Marina – Great Oak – 12

First Team

Bailee Huizenga – Great Oak – 12

Amy Underdown – Great Oak – 12

Sam Rice – Great Oak – 12

Elizabeth Pulver – Chaparral – 12

Julianne Nussbaum – Chaparral – 12

Karli Koza – Chaparral – 11

McKenna Miller – Murrieta Valley – 12

Savannah Hilde – Murrieta Valley – 12

Kali Greathead – Temecula Valley – 11

Brianna Doehrmann – Vista Murrieta – 12

Lexi Hedrych – Vista Murrieta – 10

Second Team

Brynn Sherbert – Great Oak – 11

Mya Marshall – Great Oak – 11

Hannah Rolfe – Chaparral – 12

Aly Moriarty – Chaparral – 12

Desiree Sukhov – Murrieta Valley – 11

Ashlyn Gergins – Murrieta Valley – 11

Lindsey Schell – Temecula Valley – 11

Jordyn Amoy – Temecula Valley – 9

Rachel Woody – Vista Murrieta – 12

Holly Persson – Vista Murrieta – 11