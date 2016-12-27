2016-17 Southwestern League football All-League First and Second team selections





Take a cruise on Interstate-15 during any Fall season and you are likely to see college recruiters at every exit vying for the attention of Southwestern League athletes and coaches. The 2016-17 SWL All-League Football team continued this trend yielding a who’s who list of gridiron specialists that garnered recognition from local, regional and national colleges. This year’s top player, Murrieta Valley’s Hank Bachmeier, who jumped on the scene last year as a starting freshman QB and hasn’t looked back.





It may be rare for a sophomore to headline an All-League team laden with juniors and seniors, but Hank Bachmeier is the exception. Bachmeier (3,862 passing yards and 46 touchdowns) was named Player of the Year for the Southwestern League for leading the Nighthawks to the Southwestern League Championship and into the CIF Southern Section Division 2 Playoffs. Ranked the #2 pro-style quarterback in the nation, the Murrieta Valley quarterback, who still with another two seasons remaining with the Nighthawks, is a heavily coveted college recruit.





Presented by iCare Urgent Care, the Southwestern League is proud to recognize this year’s list of 57 football honorees representing Murrieta Valley, Vista Murrieta, Chaparral, Great Oak, Murrieta Mesa and Temecula Valley.

–

Player of the Year

Hank Bachmeier – Quarterback – Sophomore – Murrieta Valley

Offensive MVP

Khalil Shakir – Running Back – Junior – Vista Murrieta

Defensive MVP

Jack Lamb – Linebacker – Junior – Great Oak

–

First Team:

Offensive Back

Kai Thompson – Junior – Murrieta Mesa

McGwire Bustamante – Junior – Great Oak

Cole Dubots – Senior – Vista Murrieta

Olita “Lika” Palmer – Senior – Murrieta Valley

Wide Receiver/Tight End

Marquis Spiker – Junior – Murrieta Valley

Maurice Bell – Senior – Murrieta Valley

Jeremiah Ruger – Senior – Great Oak

Offensive Line

Justin Dedich – Junior – Chaparral

Loa Falaniko – Senior – Vista Murrieta

Steven Jones – Junior – Chaparral

J.T. Read – Junior – Great Oak

Tanoa Fedler – Senior – Murrieta Valley

Defensive Line

Cameron Stroder – Senior – Chaparral

Anthony Mermea – Senior – Vista Murrieta

Colin Layton – Sophomore – Murrieta Mesa

Keyon Ware-Hudson – Sophomore – Vista Murrieta

Linebacker

Chad Kanow – Senior – Great Oak

Tevin Teague – Senior -Murrieta Valley

Travis Plantier – Junior – Vista Murrieta

Mason Meadors – Senior – Murrieta Mesa

Defensive Back

Javelin Guidry – Senior – Vista Murrieta

Connor Saludares – Senior – Murrieta Mesa

Easton Gibbs – Sophomore – Temecula Valley

Tanner Hoyt – Senior – Murrieta Valley

Punter

Hunter Wood – Junior – Vista Murrieta

Kicker

Ryan Richter – Junior – Great Oak

Utility

Zach Simon – Senior – Temecula Valley

–

Second Team:

Offensive Back

Trevor Matagulay – Junior – Temecula Valley

Elgin Vasquez – Sophomore – Chaparral

Adrien Robinson – Senior – Great Oak

Jeff Miller – Junior – Murrieta Mesa

Wide Receiver/Tight End

TJ Griffin – Senior – Murrieta Valley

Gio Sanders – Junior – Murrieta Mesa

Cade Greely – Senior – Vista Murrieta

Offensive Line

Metoriah Faoliu – Junior – Vista Murrieta

Christian Hernandez-Seidler – Senior – Great Oak

Clay Hatch – Junior – Murrieta Valley

Anthony Pardue – Junior – Murrieta Valley

Connor Mazzotta – Junior – Murrieta Mesa

Defensive Line

Brandon Ramos – Junior – Murrieta Valley

Brennan Jackson – Junior – Great Oak

Pouono Faaagi – Senior – Vista Murrieta

Marcus Wilson – Senior – Chaparral

Linebacker

Joe Montoya – Senior – Murrieta Valley

Elijah Alexander – Senior – Temecula Valley

Trevor Matagulay – Junior – Temecula Valley

Hunter Orme – Senior – Vista Murrieta

Defensive Back

Elisha Guidry – Junior – Vista Murrieta

Giovanni Haley – Senior – Chaparral

Danny Morales – Junior – Great Oak

Jaylin White – Senior – Vista Murrieta

Punter

Nick Sibilla – Junior – Murrieta Mesa

Kicker

Kane Page – Senior – Vista Murrieta

Utility

Nick Anselmo – Senior – Chaparral