2016-17 Southwestern League football All-League First and Second team selections

Take a cruise on Interstate-15 during any Fall season and you are likely to see college recruiters at every exit vying for the attention of Southwestern League athletes and coaches. The 2016-17 SWL All-League Football team continued this trend yielding a who’s who list of gridiron specialists that garnered recognition from local, regional and national colleges. This year’s top player, Murrieta Valley’s Hank Bachmeier, who jumped on the scene last year as a starting freshman QB and hasn’t looked back.
It may be rare for a sophomore to headline an All-League team laden with juniors and seniors, but Hank Bachmeier is the exception. Bachmeier (3,862 passing yards and 46 touchdowns) was named Player of the Year for the Southwestern League for leading the Nighthawks to the Southwestern League Championship and into the CIF Southern Section Division 2 Playoffs. Ranked the #2 pro-style quarterback in the nation, the Murrieta Valley quarterback, who still with another two seasons remaining with the Nighthawks, is a heavily coveted college recruit.
Presented by iCare Urgent Care, the Southwestern League is proud to recognize this year’s list of 57 football honorees representing Murrieta Valley, Vista Murrieta, Chaparral, Great Oak, Murrieta Mesa and Temecula Valley.
–
Player of the Year
Hank Bachmeier – Quarterback – Sophomore – Murrieta Valley
Offensive MVP
Khalil Shakir – Running Back – Junior – Vista Murrieta
Defensive MVP
Jack Lamb – Linebacker – Junior – Great Oak
–
First Team:
Offensive Back
Kai Thompson – Junior – Murrieta Mesa
McGwire Bustamante – Junior – Great Oak
Cole Dubots – Senior – Vista Murrieta
Olita “Lika” Palmer – Senior – Murrieta Valley
Wide Receiver/Tight End
Marquis Spiker – Junior – Murrieta Valley
Maurice Bell – Senior – Murrieta Valley
Jeremiah Ruger – Senior – Great Oak
Offensive Line
Justin Dedich – Junior – Chaparral
Loa Falaniko – Senior – Vista Murrieta
Steven Jones – Junior – Chaparral
J.T. Read – Junior – Great Oak
Tanoa Fedler – Senior – Murrieta Valley
Defensive Line
Cameron Stroder – Senior – Chaparral
Anthony Mermea – Senior – Vista Murrieta
Colin Layton – Sophomore – Murrieta Mesa
Keyon Ware-Hudson – Sophomore – Vista Murrieta
Linebacker
Chad Kanow – Senior – Great Oak
Tevin Teague – Senior -Murrieta Valley
Travis Plantier – Junior – Vista Murrieta
Mason Meadors – Senior – Murrieta Mesa
Defensive Back
Javelin Guidry – Senior – Vista Murrieta
Connor Saludares – Senior – Murrieta Mesa
Easton Gibbs – Sophomore – Temecula Valley
Tanner Hoyt – Senior – Murrieta Valley
Punter
Hunter Wood – Junior – Vista Murrieta
Kicker
Ryan Richter – Junior – Great Oak
Utility
Zach Simon – Senior – Temecula Valley
–
Second Team:
Offensive Back
Trevor Matagulay – Junior – Temecula Valley
Elgin Vasquez – Sophomore – Chaparral
Adrien Robinson – Senior – Great Oak
Jeff Miller – Junior – Murrieta Mesa
Wide Receiver/Tight End
TJ Griffin – Senior – Murrieta Valley
Gio Sanders – Junior – Murrieta Mesa
Cade Greely – Senior – Vista Murrieta
Offensive Line
Metoriah Faoliu – Junior – Vista Murrieta
Christian Hernandez-Seidler – Senior – Great Oak
Clay Hatch – Junior – Murrieta Valley
Anthony Pardue – Junior – Murrieta Valley
Connor Mazzotta – Junior – Murrieta Mesa
Defensive Line
Brandon Ramos – Junior – Murrieta Valley
Brennan Jackson – Junior – Great Oak
Pouono Faaagi – Senior – Vista Murrieta
Marcus Wilson – Senior – Chaparral
Linebacker
Joe Montoya – Senior – Murrieta Valley
Elijah Alexander – Senior – Temecula Valley
Trevor Matagulay – Junior – Temecula Valley
Hunter Orme – Senior – Vista Murrieta
Defensive Back
Elisha Guidry – Junior – Vista Murrieta
Giovanni Haley – Senior – Chaparral
Danny Morales – Junior – Great Oak
Jaylin White – Senior – Vista Murrieta
Punter
Nick Sibilla – Junior – Murrieta Mesa
Kicker
Kane Page – Senior – Vista Murrieta
Utility
Nick Anselmo – Senior – Chaparral