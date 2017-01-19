2016 ALL-CIF athletes named for 8-man Football, girls’ volleyball and boys’ water polo

With the high school winter sports season at the half way mark, the Southern Section of the California Interscholastic Federation (CIF) has began announcing some of the All-CIF teams from the 2016 fall sports season and quite a few of the top local players from the girls’ volleyball, 8-man Football and boys’ water polo teams found themselves on the list. 11-Man football All-CIF teams will be announced soon.

Girls’ Volleyball

Division 4

Asia Clarke (11), Elsinore, OH

Kiara Lampkin (12), Elsinore, OH

Division 9

Anna Holman (10), Calvary Murrieta, OH

Boys’ Water Polo

Division 2

Casey Lynton (12), Murrieta Valley

Hunter Ramaekers (12), Murrieta Valley

8-Man Football

Ethan Aguilar (11), California Lutheran

Joseph Hofshi (12), California Lutheran