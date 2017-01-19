2016 ALL-CIF athletes named for 8-man Football, girls’ volleyball and boys’ water polo

With the high school winter sports season at the half way mark, the Southern Section of the California Interscholastic Federation (CIF) has began announcing some of the All-CIF teams from the 2016 fall sports season and quite a few of the top local players from the girls’ volleyball, 8-man Football and boys’ water polo teams found themselves on the list. 11-Man football All-CIF teams will be announced soon.
Girls’ Volleyball
Division 4
Asia Clarke (11), Elsinore, OH
Kiara Lampkin (12), Elsinore, OH
Division 9
Anna Holman (10), Calvary Murrieta, OH
Boys’ Water Polo
Division 2
Casey Lynton (12), Murrieta Valley
Hunter Ramaekers (12), Murrieta Valley
8-Man Football
Ethan Aguilar (11), California Lutheran
Joseph Hofshi (12), California Lutheran
Hunter Ramaekers, Murrieta Valley High School, All-CIF Boys’ Water Polo. David Canales photo.
Ethan Aguilar (2) and Joseph Hofshi (2) of California Lutheran. Courtesy photo.
Casey Lynton, Murrieta Valley High School, All-CIF Boys’ Water Polo. Courtesy photo.
Anna Holman, Calvary Murrieta Christian School, All-CIF Girls’ Volleyball. David Canales photo.
JP is an award-winning sports and multimedia editor and a local radio personality on 101.3 The Mix. A true sports-dad, he also coaches youth, travel and high school baseball, is the president of a local nonprofit baseball league and is a distinguished Rotarian.