2016 Southwestern League Cross Country All-League teams announced





The Southwestern League All-League teams were recently announced for the cross country programs here locally and with another successful year for Coach Doug Soles, it’s no surprise that 12 of the 20 runners hail from Great Oak. Vista Murrieta came in second place and had four runners make the All-League teams, Chaparral, who had some great success this season, had three runners honored and Murrieta Valley had one runner break through to the top ten.

Boys Varsity

Fountain, Solomon (12), Great Oak Ruiz, Anthony (12), Great Oak Villa, Edgard (11), Vista Murrieta Tickner, Tyler (10), Great Oak Jackson, Marod (11), Chaparral Abbes, Gabriel (9), Great Oak Shields, Ryan (10), Great Oak Verdugo, Chris (9), Great Oak Korby, Gavin (11), Great Oak Carbajal, Antonio (11), Chaparral

Girls Varsity

Pflughoft, Sandra (11), Great Oak Belus, Sydney (12), Great Oak Haynes, Paige (10), Vista Murrieta Ito, Devin (9), Great Oak Jarvis, Zoe (12), Chaparral McIntosh, Michelle (12), Great Oak Billman, Caitlin (10), Murrieta Valley Werner, Annabelle (11), Vista Murrieta Candaele, Peyton (10), Vista Murrieta Cortes, Fatima (10), Great Oak

Team Standings:

Girls Varsity:

Great Oak – 5 points Vista Murrieta – 7 points Murrieta Valley – 14 points Chaparral – 16 points Temecula Valley – 18 points Murrieta Mesa – 24 points

Boys Varsity:

Great Oak – 5 points Chaparral – 7 points Vista Murrieta – 12 points Murrieta Mesa/Murrieta Valley (tied for 4/5) – 18 points Temecula Valley – 24 points