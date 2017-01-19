2016 Southwestern League Cross Country All-League teams announced

Sandra Pflughoft and Solomon Fountain of Great Oak earned top honors for the All-League Southwestern League teams. Courtesy photo.
The Southwestern League All-League teams were recently announced for the cross country programs here locally and with another successful year for Coach Doug Soles, it’s no surprise that 12 of the 20 runners hail from Great Oak. Vista Murrieta came in second place and had four runners make the All-League teams, Chaparral, who had some great success this season, had three runners honored and Murrieta Valley had one runner break through to the top ten.
Boys Varsity

  1. Fountain, Solomon (12), Great Oak
  2. Ruiz, Anthony (12), Great Oak
  3. Villa, Edgard (11), Vista Murrieta
  4. Tickner, Tyler (10), Great Oak
  5. Jackson, Marod (11), Chaparral
  6. Abbes, Gabriel (9), Great Oak
  7. Shields, Ryan (10), Great Oak
  8. Verdugo, Chris (9), Great Oak
  9. Korby, Gavin (11), Great Oak
  10. Carbajal, Antonio (11), Chaparral

Girls Varsity

  1. Pflughoft, Sandra (11), Great Oak
  2. Belus, Sydney (12), Great Oak
  3. Haynes, Paige (10), Vista Murrieta
  4. Ito, Devin (9), Great Oak
  5. Jarvis, Zoe (12), Chaparral
  6. McIntosh, Michelle (12), Great Oak
  7. Billman, Caitlin (10), Murrieta Valley
  8. Werner, Annabelle (11), Vista Murrieta
  9. Candaele, Peyton (10), Vista Murrieta
  10. Cortes, Fatima (10), Great Oak

Team Standings:

Girls Varsity:

  1. Great Oak – 5 points
  2. Vista Murrieta – 7 points
  3. Murrieta Valley – 14 points
  4. Chaparral – 16 points
  5. Temecula Valley – 18 points
  6. Murrieta Mesa – 24 points

Boys Varsity:

  1. Great Oak – 5 points
  2. Chaparral – 7 points
  3. Vista Murrieta – 12 points
  4. Murrieta Mesa/Murrieta Valley (tied for 4/5) – 18 points
  5. Temecula Valley – 24 points

