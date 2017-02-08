Area athletes look to the future as National Signing Day commences





Many of the area’s top student athletes from schools all over Southwest Riverside County have begun the next step in their journey of playing sports at the next level.

National Signing Day took place Wednesday, Feb. 1, and is the first day of the New Year that a high school senior can sign their national letter of intent. This upcoming signing period includes the sports of football, soccer and boys’ water polo. Other sports had an early signing period in November and there will be a regular signing period starting April 12.

The deadline for most student athletes to sign before the start of the college season is Aug. 1, in that given year. Of course every year students applying for a sports scholarship ask one question: “Which association is better?”





That question can be answered as the NCAA (The National Collegiate Athletic Association) and NAIA (The National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics) have a few key differences setting them apart, but which association is better depends on the goals of the student athlete.

The NCAA was formed in 1906 and is a larger association representing bigger schools and universities. NCAA schools are organized into three divisions, D1, D2 and D3.





Division 1 schools are typically the largest universities, and compete in a minimum of 14 sports for both males and females. These schools often have world class facilities, attract the top athletes in the country, and receive the most media attention. Division 2 schools are smaller than D1 schools, and student athletes usually finance their education with a combination of athletic and educational scholarships. Division 3 schools are the smallest of the NCAA institutions. D3 schools are not allowed to offer athletic scholarships.

The NAIA was established in 1937 and is a smaller association. It is made up of smaller 4-year colleges throughout the United States and competitive levels are comparable to NCAA D2 schools.

There are equally talented players in the NAIA and NCAA D2 schools, and both have excellent opportunities for education and athletic achievement.

Some high school athletes do go on to play at the NJCAA level, which is also a great accomplishment. The NJCAA is the baby of all the divisions in the U.S., however it is not something to be rejected in the slightest. NJCAA schools are only two years long and most transfer to a 4-year institute (NCAA, NAIA) after their time spent.

The following athletes were reported to the Valley News as having recently signed their National Letter of Intent.

Baseball:

David Blanset – Chaparral – San Diego Christian (NAIA)

Will Mentzer – Chaparral – Cal State San Bernardino (NCAA Div.2)

Matt Happ – Chaparral – Cal Baptist (NCAA Div.2)

Football:

Alex Ayala – Lakeside – DB – University of San Diego (NCAA Div.1)

Maurice Bell – Murrieta Valley – WR – University of Colorado (NCAA Div.1)

Manny Berz – Citrus Hill – K – Southern Utah (NCAA Div.1)

Kane Bowen – Murrieta Valley – LB – Adams State (NCAA Div.2)

Elijah Chambers – San Jacinto – DL – Sacramento State (NCAA Div.1)

Cole Dubots – Vista Murrieta – RB – Washington State (NCAA Div.1)

Pouono Fa’aagi – Vista Murrieta – DL – Cal Poly SLO (NCAA Div.1)

Tanoa Fedler – Murrieta Valley – OL – Colorado School of the Mines (NCAA Div.2)

Kade Greeley – Vista Murrieta – WR – University of Hawaii (NCAA Div.1)

Javelin Guidry – Vista Murrieta – DB – University of Utah (NCAA Div.1)

Jacob Gysler – Chaparral – WR – Western New Mexico (NCAA Div.2)

Chad Kanow – Great Oak – LB – Montana State (NCAA Div.1)

Michael Onyemaobi – Chaparral – WR/DB – TCU (NCAA Div.1)

Lika Palmer – Murrieta Valley – RB – Dixie State (NCAA Div.2)

Grant Siler – Chaparral – DB – Western New Mexico (NCAA Div.2)

Jaylin White – Vista Murrieta – DB – UC Davis (NCAA Div.1)

Chase Windham – Vista Murrieta – OL – University of Nevada (NCAA Div.1)

Micah Roth – Calvary Murrieta – RB – Azusa Pacific University (NCAA Div.2)

Clint Lewis – Calvary Murrieta – DE – South Dakota School of Mines (NCAA Div.2)

–

Mountain Biking:

Kahlo Chitraroff – Murrieta Mesa – Colorado Mesa University (NCAA Div.2)

Softball:

Reilly Peters – Chaparral – University of Wisconsin (NCAA Div.1)

Sarai Mejia – Chaparral – New Mexico State (NCAA Div.1)

Elena Duran – Murrieta Mesa – Belmont Abbey College (NCAA Div.2)

–

Boys’ Soccer:

Brian Gonzalez – Chaparral – Cal Baptist (NCAA Div.2)

Juan Rodriguez – Chaparral – U.S. Air Force Academy (NCAA Div.1)

Brayden Campos – Calvary Murrieta – The Masters University (NAIA)

–

Girls’ Soccer:

Bella Bowers – Vista Murrieta – San Jose State (NCAA Div.1)

Taylor Capuzzi – Temecula Valley – Highline Seattle

Miah Conde – Vista Murrieta – UC Riverside (NCAA Div.1)

Kaelyn Del Rosario – Murrieta Mesa – University of San Francisco (NCAA Div.1)

Marissa Fields – Linfield Christian – Trinity Christian (NAIA)

Soleya Figueroa – San Jacinto – Graceland University (NAIA)

Josie Guinn – Vista Murrieta – BYU (NCAA Div.1)

Christine Maurer – Temecula Valley – UC Santa Barbara (NCAA Div.1)

Drew McCarthy – Murrieta Valley – Trinity Christian (NAIA)

Aarika Oeleis – Linfield Christian – Alabama State (NCAA Div.1)

Avara Rivera – Temecula Valley – Midland (NAIA)

Caitlin Rogers – Murrieta Valley – University of Montana (NCAA Div.1)

Emma Vanderhyden – Vista Murrieta – Eastern Washington (NCAA Div.1)

–

Swimming:

Madison Frederick – Chaparral – Boise State (NCAA Div.1)

Megan Kelley – Chaparral – Northeastern University (NCAA Div.1)

Girls’ Volleyball:

Jessica Haynie – Chaparral – UC Riverside (NCAA Div.1)

Lucy Herrera – Murrieta Mesa – Menlo (NAIA)

–

Boys’ Water Polo:

Casey Lynton – Murrieta Valley – UC Irvine (NCAA Div.1)

–

Wrestling-

Emmitt Brooks – Chaparral – University of Mary (NCAA Div.2)