Chaparral High School alumnus second in world championship cycling race





TEMECULA – Chaparral High School alumnus Sarah Hammer finished second Sunday, April 16, in the points race at cycling’s 2017 UCI Track World Championships in Hong Kong.

In a points race, riders score points for sprints that occur every 10 laps around the 250-meter track during the 100-lap race and for lapping the field.

Hammer was third in two sprints and fifth in another, finishing with 51 points, eight less than Elinor Barker of Great Britain, who was third in three sprints and fifth in two others.

The medal was the 15th for the 33-year-old Hammer in world championships, which are conducted by UCI, cycling’s international governing body.

Hammer finished fourth in the 10-kilometer scratch race Wednesday, where the winner is the first to cross the finish line, and fifth in the omnium Friday, where riders receive points based on their finishes in the event’s four races.