All-CIF Football List

The valley saw tremendous game play from a wide variety of football players this past season, including freshman quarterbacks, four-year starters on defense, record setting receivers and kickers with exceptional boot power. Thirty-two local players from school’s representing the Southwestern League, Sunbelt League, South Valley league and Ambassador League played so well, the Southern Section of the California Interscholastic Federation honored them with the title of All-CIF.
West Valley Division
Offense
Back – Cole Dubots – Vista Murrieta; senior (79 carries, 795 yards, 14 TDs)
Back – Demetric Felton – Great Oak; senior (2,804 all-purpose yards, 17 TDs)
QB – Hank Bachmeier – Murrieta Valley; freshman (2,854 yards passing, 36 TDs; 215 yards rushing, 3 TDs)
OL – Chuck Filaga – Vista Murrieta; junior
WR – Marquis Spiker – Murrieta Valley; sophomore (71 catches, 1,429 yards, 19 TDs)
Utility – Kyle Williams – Vista Murrieta; senior (2,554 all-purpose yards, 25 TDs)
Defense
Back – Jalen Russell – Vista Murrieta; senior (54 tackles, 2 INT, 20 pass deflections)
Back – Tanner Williams – Vista Murrieta; senior (141 tackles, 3.5 sacks, 2 INT, 2 forced fumbles)
Linebacker – Kevin Atkins – Vista Murrieta; senior (77 tackles, 9.5 sacks, 1 forced fumble)
Line – Ryan Hudkins – Vista Murrieta; senior (109 tackles, 7.5 sacks, 5 forced fumbles)
Inland Division
Offense
Back – DeMarco Prewitt – Paloma Valley; senior (1,413 all-purpose yards, 16 TDs)
Back – Anthony Reyes – Elsinore; senior (2,221 all-purpose yards, 23 TDs)
Line – Gilbert Hernandez – Heritage; senior
Line – Hunter Guertin – Heritage; senior
Receiver – Aleva Hifo – Heritage; senior (22 receptions, 548 yards, 9 TDs; 488 yards rushing, 9 TDs)
Receiver – Cameron Whatley – Paloma Valley; senior (42 receptions, 671 yards, 12 TDs)
Kicker – Brett Virgil – Heritage; senior (normally QB: 1,258 yards, 21 TDs; 839 yards rushing, 8 TDs)
Defense
Back – Jayden Dawson – Heritage; junior (45 tackles, 3 INT, 2 fumble recoveries)
Line – Quinten Asberry – Heritage; senior (50 tackles, 9.5 sacks, 1 forced fumble)
Line – Jesus Llamas – Elsinore; senior (47 tackles, 3.0 sacks, 1 forced fumble)
Northwest Division
DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR – Greg Holt (209 tackles, 8.0 sacks, 2 INT, 6 forced fumbles, five fumble recoveries)
Offense
Line – Timmy Lee – Linfield; senior
Line – Ty Whitworth – Linfield; senior
Receiver – Isaiah Pate – Linfield; senior (28 receptions, 546 yards, 8 TDs)
Defense
Back – Lorenzo Burns – Linfield; senior (40 tackles, 2 INT, 108 INT yards)
Line – Kevin You – Linfield; senior (60 tackles, 1.0 sacks, 8 forced fumbles, 3 fumble recoveries)
Punter – Michael Brown – Linfield; senior (41.7 yard punt average)
East Valley Division
Offense
Back – Micah Roth – Calvary Murrieta; junior (2,366 all-purpose yards, 34 TDs)
Line – John Woodrow Gotz – Calvary Murrieta; senior
Defense
Back – Adam Schwab – Calvary Murrieta; senior (67 tackles, 4 INT)
Line – Clint Lewis – Calvary Murrieta; junior (78 tackles, 10.0 sacks, 1 blocked FG)
Linebacker – Paul Brown – Calvary Murrieta; senior (135 tackles, 1.0 sack, 2 INT, 1 fumble recovery)
Utility – Evan Pruitt – Rancho Christian; senior (49 tackles, 3 INT, 1 forced fumble)
