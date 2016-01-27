All-CIF Football List

Murrieta Valley freshman quarterback, Hank Bachmeier, had 2,854 passing yards this past season with 36 touchdowns, locking in his bid for All-CIF. Matthew Ressler photo.
The valley saw tremendous game play from a wide variety of football players this past season, including freshman quarterbacks, four-year starters on defense, record setting receivers and kickers with exceptional boot power. Thirty-two local players from school’s representing the Southwestern League, Sunbelt League, South Valley league and Ambassador League played so well, the Southern Section of the California Interscholastic Federation honored them with the title of All-CIF.

West Valley Division

Offense

Back – Cole Dubots – Vista Murrieta; senior (79 carries, 795 yards, 14 TDs)

Back – Demetric Felton – Great Oak; senior (2,804 all-purpose yards, 17 TDs)

QB – Hank Bachmeier – Murrieta Valley; freshman (2,854 yards passing, 36 TDs; 215 yards rushing, 3 TDs)

OL – Chuck Filaga – Vista Murrieta; junior

WR – Marquis Spiker – Murrieta Valley; sophomore (71 catches, 1,429 yards, 19 TDs)

Utility – Kyle Williams – Vista Murrieta; senior (2,554 all-purpose yards, 25 TDs)

For every great quarterback, there must be a great receiver and the numbers that Murrieta Valley’s Marquis Spikier (9) put up this past season (71 catches, 1,429 yards, 19 TDs) as a sophomore, ironed him in as an All-CIF standout. David Canales photo.
Defense

Back – Jalen Russell – Vista Murrieta; senior (54 tackles, 2 INT, 20 pass deflections)

Back – Tanner Williams – Vista Murrieta; senior (141 tackles, 3.5 sacks, 2 INT, 2 forced fumbles)

Linebacker – Kevin Atkins – Vista Murrieta; senior (77 tackles, 9.5 sacks, 1 forced fumble)

Line – Ryan Hudkins – Vista Murrieta; senior (109 tackles, 7.5 sacks, 5 forced fumbles)

Inland Division

Offense

Back – DeMarco Prewitt – Paloma Valley; senior (1,413 all-purpose yards, 16 TDs)

Back – Anthony Reyes – Elsinore; senior (2,221 all-purpose yards, 23 TDs)

Line – Gilbert Hernandez – Heritage; senior

Line – Hunter Guertin – Heritage; senior

Linfield’s Greg Holt (33) was named All-CIF defensive player of the year, garnishing 209 tackles, 8 sacks, 2 INT, 6 forced fumbles and five fumble recoveries for the Lions. David Canales photo.
Receiver – Aleva Hifo – Heritage; senior (22 receptions, 548 yards, 9 TDs; 488 yards rushing, 9 TDs)

Receiver – Cameron Whatley – Paloma Valley; senior (42 receptions, 671 yards, 12 TDs)

Kicker – Brett Virgil – Heritage; senior (normally QB: 1,258 yards, 21 TDs; 839 yards rushing, 8 TDs)

Defense

Back – Jayden Dawson – Heritage; junior (45 tackles, 3 INT, 2 fumble recoveries)

Line – Quinten Asberry – Heritage; senior (50 tackles, 9.5 sacks, 1 forced fumble)

Line – Jesus Llamas – Elsinore; senior (47 tackles, 3.0 sacks, 1 forced fumble)

Northwest Division

DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR – Greg Holt (209 tackles, 8.0 sacks, 2 INT, 6 forced fumbles, five fumble recoveries)

Kyle Williams (6) earned All-CIF status for the Broncos with 2,554 all-purpose yards and 25 TDs. David Canales photo.
Offense

Line – Timmy Lee – Linfield; senior

Line – Ty Whitworth – Linfield; senior

Receiver – Isaiah Pate – Linfield; senior (28 receptions, 546 yards, 8 TDs)

Defense

Back – Lorenzo Burns – Linfield; senior (40 tackles, 2 INT, 108 INT yards)

Line – Kevin You – Linfield; senior (60 tackles, 1.0 sacks, 8 forced fumbles, 3 fumble recoveries)

Punter – Michael Brown – Linfield; senior (41.7 yard punt average)

East Valley Division

Calvary Murrieta’s Micah Roth (22) earned All-CIF status after he led the South Valley League with 2,366 all-purpose yards and 34 TDs. Courtesy photo.
Offense

Back – Micah Roth – Calvary Murrieta; junior (2,366 all-purpose yards, 34 TDs)

Line – John Woodrow Gotz – Calvary Murrieta; senior

Defense

Back – Adam Schwab – Calvary Murrieta; senior (67 tackles, 4 INT)

Line – Clint Lewis – Calvary Murrieta; junior (78 tackles, 10.0 sacks, 1 blocked FG)

Linebacker – Paul Brown – Calvary Murrieta; senior (135 tackles, 1.0 sack, 2 INT, 1 fumble recovery)

Utility – Evan Pruitt – Rancho Christian; senior (49 tackles, 3 INT, 1 forced fumble)

