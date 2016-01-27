All-CIF Football List





The valley saw tremendous game play from a wide variety of football players this past season, including freshman quarterbacks, four-year starters on defense, record setting receivers and kickers with exceptional boot power. Thirty-two local players from school’s representing the Southwestern League, Sunbelt League, South Valley league and Ambassador League played so well, the Southern Section of the California Interscholastic Federation honored them with the title of All-CIF.

West Valley Division

Offense

Back – Cole Dubots – Vista Murrieta; senior (79 carries, 795 yards, 14 TDs)

Back – Demetric Felton – Great Oak; senior (2,804 all-purpose yards, 17 TDs)

QB – Hank Bachmeier – Murrieta Valley; freshman (2,854 yards passing, 36 TDs; 215 yards rushing, 3 TDs)

OL – Chuck Filaga – Vista Murrieta; junior

WR – Marquis Spiker – Murrieta Valley; sophomore (71 catches, 1,429 yards, 19 TDs)

Utility – Kyle Williams – Vista Murrieta; senior (2,554 all-purpose yards, 25 TDs)





Defense

Back – Jalen Russell – Vista Murrieta; senior (54 tackles, 2 INT, 20 pass deflections)

Back – Tanner Williams – Vista Murrieta; senior (141 tackles, 3.5 sacks, 2 INT, 2 forced fumbles)

Linebacker – Kevin Atkins – Vista Murrieta; senior (77 tackles, 9.5 sacks, 1 forced fumble)

Line – Ryan Hudkins – Vista Murrieta; senior (109 tackles, 7.5 sacks, 5 forced fumbles)

Inland Division

Offense

Back – DeMarco Prewitt – Paloma Valley; senior (1,413 all-purpose yards, 16 TDs)

Back – Anthony Reyes – Elsinore; senior (2,221 all-purpose yards, 23 TDs)

Line – Gilbert Hernandez – Heritage; senior

Line – Hunter Guertin – Heritage; senior





Receiver – Aleva Hifo – Heritage; senior (22 receptions, 548 yards, 9 TDs; 488 yards rushing, 9 TDs)

Receiver – Cameron Whatley – Paloma Valley; senior (42 receptions, 671 yards, 12 TDs)

Kicker – Brett Virgil – Heritage; senior (normally QB: 1,258 yards, 21 TDs; 839 yards rushing, 8 TDs)

Defense

Back – Jayden Dawson – Heritage; junior (45 tackles, 3 INT, 2 fumble recoveries)

Line – Quinten Asberry – Heritage; senior (50 tackles, 9.5 sacks, 1 forced fumble)

Line – Jesus Llamas – Elsinore; senior (47 tackles, 3.0 sacks, 1 forced fumble)

Northwest Division

DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR – Greg Holt (209 tackles, 8.0 sacks, 2 INT, 6 forced fumbles, five fumble recoveries)





Offense

Line – Timmy Lee – Linfield; senior

Line – Ty Whitworth – Linfield; senior

Receiver – Isaiah Pate – Linfield; senior (28 receptions, 546 yards, 8 TDs)

Defense

Back – Lorenzo Burns – Linfield; senior (40 tackles, 2 INT, 108 INT yards)

Line – Kevin You – Linfield; senior (60 tackles, 1.0 sacks, 8 forced fumbles, 3 fumble recoveries)

Punter – Michael Brown – Linfield; senior (41.7 yard punt average)

East Valley Division





Offense

Back – Micah Roth – Calvary Murrieta; junior (2,366 all-purpose yards, 34 TDs)

Line – John Woodrow Gotz – Calvary Murrieta; senior

Defense

Back – Adam Schwab – Calvary Murrieta; senior (67 tackles, 4 INT)

Line – Clint Lewis – Calvary Murrieta; junior (78 tackles, 10.0 sacks, 1 blocked FG)

Linebacker – Paul Brown – Calvary Murrieta; senior (135 tackles, 1.0 sack, 2 INT, 1 fumble recovery)

Utility – Evan Pruitt – Rancho Christian; senior (49 tackles, 3 INT, 1 forced fumble)