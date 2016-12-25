Crowther makes most of Mexico team time, focuses back on Baylor soccer





It was one heck of a freshman year for former Linfield Christian multisport standout, Jackie Crowther, who now as a sophomore at Baylor University has had much success as a student athlete in college. A forward for the Bears Women’s Soccer team, Crowther played in all 19 matches last season and started two games, registering 792 minutes of playtime as a true freshman. She was named to the Academic All-Big 12 Rookie Team, was on the Big 12 Commissioner’s Honor Roll (Fall 2015, Spring 2016), Baylor dean’s list (Fall 2015, Spring 2016), scored three goals (one game-winner) with one assist for seven points in the 2015 season and just returned from performing on the world stage yet again, as a part of the U-20 Mexican National Soccer team.

Crowther, who has dual citizenship since her mother was born in Mexico, played in the 2014 FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup for the Mexican National team and has now played back-to-back years on the U-20 team for Mexico as well. Just recently Jackie and the Mexico team competed in the World Cup where they beat South Korea and Venezuela, but lost to Germany the previous world cup winners, as well as the United States.

Two late goals, including an injury-time winner, saw Team USA escape with a barely-deserved 2-1 win over Mexico to reach the 2016 FIFA U-20 Women’s World Cup semi-finals. Mexico, who had marginally the better of proceedings, dominating the shot and corner count throughout the game was the favorite, but will have to wait to till next year to prove their worth.

Jackie, who really wants to help make a difference with the sport of girls soccer in Mexico said, “It was a chance to prove that in a country that has been struggling for support and recognition for so long, we finally had fought our way up to be able to compete with teams like the USA and Germany. That we were the underdogs, but were capable of so much more than just soccer. It was a chance to prove that girls all-around the country of Mexico has the ability to be at that level, even if we don’t have all the resources that all the other countries have.” Though the team from Mexico has never achieved semifinal game play in the World Cup, they know their time is coming. Jackie is now preparing for spring soccer with her school team at Baylor where here goal there is to win in the Big 12.