Great Oak Cross Country runs wild, sweep State Championships

By on No Comment

The ladies of Great Oak have won six State titles in the last seven years. Courtesy photo.

FRESNO – The CIF State Cross Country Championships took place Saturday, Nov. 25 at Woodward Park in Fresno and the Great Oak Cross Country program had faith they would run well, but knew they were on the brink of being challenged. The target on their back has grown over the years and the fact that the program itself has swept in Division 1 the past three year’s did not make the quest for a fourth straight title any easier, especially with schools like Roosevelt and Clovis Buchannan looking to knock the Pack off.

The Great Oak boy’s and girls’ cross country teams swept the Division 1 State Finals for the fourth consecutive year. Courtesy photo.

Though they were indeed challenged, the Wolfpack boys’ and girls’ teams did indeed answer the call by sweeping the Division I state titles for the fourth consecutive year.

The Great Oak boys withstood an extraordinary performance by runner-up Roosevelt High School and the girls’ team was also able to fend off the would be challenger, Clovis Buchanan, which was a team that many projected to beat the Wolfpack as well as Vista Murrieta, which had its strongest showing of the year this past weekend.

Great Oak senior, Carlos Carvajal, led all Wolfpack runners with an eighth place finish at Woodward Park in Fresno, CA, Saturday, Nov. 25. Chuck Utash photo.

For the boys’ – ranked No. 1 nationally by milesplit.com – they tallied 75 points to defeat Roosevelt (90 pts), who are ranked No. 12 in the same poll. Both schools earned automatic berths to next week’s Nike Cross Nationals (NXN) in Portland, Oregon, which is where Great Oak won a national title two years ago.

Great Oak’s Fatima Cortes (right) looks to pass Buchanan’s Corie Smith (middle) on her way to a fourth place finish at the State Cross Country Championships. Chuck Utash photo.

Senior Carlos Carvajal led the Wolfpack, placing eighth with a time of 15:23, sophomores Chris Verdugo and Gabe Abbes finished 19th and 22nd and junior Tyler Tickner and senior Jacob Korgan finishing 23rd and 24th, sealing the Great Oak victory.

As for the girls’ team, ranked No. 2 nationally by milesplot.com, they won their sixth straight State title out of the last seven years. Southern Section Division 1 champ Fatima Cortes came in fourth place with a time of 17:32.1, sophomore Tori Gaitan was sixth in 17:35.9 and for senior Sandra Pflughoft, who ran in her fourth State championship meet, she was able to edge her way in to the top 10 in front of Buchanan’s No. 3, which made a huge difference in their 71-103 victory.

The school now has 11 state cross country titles, all won under Coach Doug Soles.

Senior Sandra Pflughoft (middle), who helped Great Oak win with her tenth place finish, is now a four-time State Champion. Chuck Utash photo.

Vista Murrieta scored well Saturday and nearly matched a school-best finish by placing third with 135 points. The Broncos, runners-up in Division 1 in 2011, were considered for an NXN at-large berth Saturday night. Junior Paige Haynes led Vista Murrieta with a 12th-place finish with a time of 18:04.0, while junior Nadine Dubon (29th, 18:35.8) and sophomore Makayla Fick (42nd, 18:50.6) followed.

Results:

CIF-State Championships

BoysDivision 1

Team results: 1.) Great Oak -75, 2.) Roosevelt – 90, 3.) Dana Hills – 127, 4.) Los Angeles Loyola – 137, 5.) Crescenta Valley – 154, 6.) Long Beach Poly – 197, 7.) San Jose Bellarmine – 247, 8.) Lake Forest El Toro – 264.

Individuals: 8.) Carvajal (Great Oak) – 15:23.0. Others in the top 30: 19.) Verdugo (Great Oak) – 15:35.5, 22.) Abbes (Great Oak) – 15:39.9, 23.) Tickner (Great Oak) – 15:40.5, 24.) Korgan (Great Oak) – 15:41.9.

GirlsDivision 1

Team results: 1.) Great Oak – 71, 2.) Clovis Buchanan – 103, 3.) Vista Murrieta – 135, 4.) Arcadia – 181, 5.) Lake Forest (El Toro) – 214, 6.) King – 276, 7.) Carmel Valley (Canyon Crest Academy) – 276, 8.) Manhattan Beach (Mira Costa) – 277.

Individuals: 4.) Cortes (Great Oak) – 17:32.1, 6.) Gaitan (Great Oak) – 17:35.9. Others in the top 30: 9.) Pflughoft (Great Oak) – 17:55.7, 12.) Haynes (Vista Murrieta) – 18:04.0, 24.) Dang (Great Oak) – 18:23.8, 29.) Dubon (Vista Murrieta) – 18:35.8.

 

 

 

, , ,

Great Oak Cross Country runs wild, sweep State Championships added by on
View all posts by JP Raineri →

JP is an award-winning sports and multimedia editor and a local radio personality on 101.3 The Mix. A true sports-dad, he also coaches youth, travel and high school baseball, is the president of a local nonprofit baseball league and is a distinguished Rotarian.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.