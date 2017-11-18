Great Oak holds early signing day ceremony

Great Oak High school held an early signing day ceremony last week for the school’s senior student athletes who have committed to continue their athletic careers in college. Simply put, the early signing period is the first time high school seniors can sign a National Letter of Intent (NLI) and scholarship offer. This year’s early signing period is Nov. 8-15, for all sports except football. New this year, football has created its own early signing period Dec. 20-22.

The 12 student athletes from Great Oak signed the National Letter of Intent (NLI), which binds them to their future school for one academic year in return for one year of financial aid. The NLI is a contract with the school, not the coach. If the coach leaves the university, the athlete is still under contract with that school. Soccer and water polo do not have an early signing period and as a general rule, NCAA D3 schools do not use the NLI. Each NAIA schools use their own versions of the NLI and it is not the same as those used by NCAA schools. The NLI is also referred to as the “Letter of Intent” or “LOI”; which are the same thing.

Congratulations to the following student athletes from Great Oak that will be moving on to play their sport at the next level:

Aubrea Bandfield – NAU – Girls Volleyball

Sandra Pflughoft – Savannah Savannah College of Art and Design – XC/Track

Chase Taylor – WestPoint – Boys Lacrosse

Louis Fiacco – Holy Cross – Boys Lacrosse

Hayden Cornellison – UNLV – Swimming

Cassandra Barragan – Winthrop University – Girls Lacrosse

Peyton Maple – MonMouth – Baseball

Arie Shay – Colorado State Pueblo – Boys Lacrosse

Jaiden Kent – PACE University – New York – Softball

Steven Howe – Colorado Mesa – Tennis

Sydney Preston – Purdue University – Softball

Lisa Bricker – Texas A & M – Equestrian