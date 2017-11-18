Great Oak sweeps Cross Country Finals

Great Oak’s cross country teams swept the Southwestern League Finals Thursday, Nov. 2 at Diamond Valley Lake in Hemet. The Wolfpack boys are ranked No. 1 nationally and won their fifth consecutive league title while the girls, who are ranked No. 2 nationally and No. 1 in the Southern Section’s Division 1of the CIF, won their 10th straight league title. Vista Murrieta’s Edgard Villa and the Wolfpack’s Fatima Cortes were the top individual winners.

According to Coach Soles, Great Oak ran without several of its top runners in order to prepare the team for the postseason. “We have a good amount of young runners stepping up and we need them to do so when it comes down to preparing for the big meets,” Soles said.

Great Oak’s boys won with 36 points. Chaparral, led by seniors Antonio Carbajal (third, 15:33.4), Vincent Martinez (fourth, 15:38.9) and Marod Jackson (sixth, 15:42.6), came in a strong second place with 44 points. The Pumas are ranked No. 11 in the most recent CIF Southern Section polls. Vista Murrieta senior Edgard Villa won in 15:21.0, five seconds ahead of runner-up Chris Verdugo (15:26.2) of Great Oak.

Great Oak’s girls were led by Cortes (17:33.3) and senior Sandra Pflughoft (17:46.0), edging out Vista Murrieta by 22 seconds. The Lady Broncos are ranked No. 2 in Division 1. Chaparral junior Cynthia Martin finished third in 17:55.1 and Murrieta Valley junior Caitlin Billman was fourth in 18:19.9.