Great Oak’s Lamb named to 2018 Under Armour All-American Football Game

Great Oak linebacker Jack Lamb can now officially call himself an Under Armour All-American. During a presentation at his high school, which was put on by the American Family Insurance Selection Tour, the 6-foot-4, 220-pound linebacker received his game jersey Monday, Nov. 13. Lamb, a Notre Dame commit, is the 13th-ranked linebacker in the country according to ESPN.

“My football dream is to win a National Championship with Notre Dame and then go on to play in the NFL,” said Lamb, in a release from the selection tour. Lamb, who committed to the Fighting Irish back on July 27 over offers from Arizona State, Cal, Duke, Oklahoma, Oregon, Penn State, UCLA, USC and many others, is one of more than 100 selected for the prestigious event.

The game was first played on January 5, 2008, and has been played annually at the Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida. The game is sponsored by Under Armour and enjoys a national audience thanks to broadcast partner ESPN (the first edition was broadcast on ABC opposite the U.S. Army All-American Bowl). The game is co-owned by Chicago-based sports marketing agency Intersport and ESPN.

The 2018 Under Armour All-American Game will take place at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Fla., on Thursday, Jan. 4, and while air on ESPN2 at 6 p.m. ET.