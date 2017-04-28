HS Baseball: Local players named to 43rd Annual Lions’ All-Tournament team





As most local students spent their spring break catching up on sleep or hanging with friends at the beach, high school baseball action was dominating fields all over the southland just a couple of short weeks ago.

One major tournament that seems to attract quite a few local teams every year is the Anaheim Lions Tournament. This year it was a smaller tournament with “only” 75 schools competing. The tournament has had more than 80 teams a few times in its previous 42 years. The 75 schools came from six states other than California. Teams from Colorado, Idaho, Illinois, Nevada, Oregon and Utah all showed up ready to play. In the tournament’s history 244 different schools have been represented.





This year it would be San Clemente earning a 6-5 victory over Valencia in the championship game Wednesday, March 29, at La Palma Park. As the tournament wrapped up each coach was asked to submit their top players which included four players from Southwest Riverside County.

Great Oak’s Kyle Bowser, Murrieta Mesa’s Ryan Hidalgo, Murrieta Valley’s Cesar Cuevas and Santa Rosa Academy’s CJ Walker were all named to the 2017 Anaheim Lions All-Tournament team.