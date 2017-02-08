HS Boys’ Basketball: Broncos upset undefeated Golden Bears, 66-54





It was the battle between undefeated #1 Temecula Valley High School and the two-loss #2 Vista Murrieta Broncos in the Southwestern League, but it was also a home game for the underdog Vista Murrieta Broncos and it was senior night. It turned out to be just their night as the Broncos took an early lead and maintained it for all four quarters to bring down the Golden Bears, 66-54.

Senior point guard Michael Carongcong hit a baseline three to open the game; he followed up with a ten foot jumper and two fast-break lay-ups to give the Broncos an early 11-5 lead. Early foul trouble put him on the bench for significant minutes in the second and third quarters. He finished the night with 16 points.

Brendon Newble led all scorers with 18; Ravi Alston added 14. Nate Duran had eight points, but dominated the boards on both ends of the floor.

Vista Murrieta led 33-30 at halftime. Caroncong had eleven points and thirteen of the Golden Bears points came from the free throw line.

“Our big keys tonight were that we defended and we rebounded,” said Coach Andy Rucker, “Nate [Duran] did a good job neutralizing their second chances and our guards did a good job rebounding from the perimeter. The last time we played them they had fifteen offensive rebounds and capitalized on most of them.” The Broncos defense held the Golden Bears to seven field goals in the second half as they scored 33 to TVHS’ 23.





TVHS won the last matchup 92-84.

“That is a team that averages 78 points per game,” said Rucker, “It took quite a team effort to hold them under 60! We’re pretty deep and we played very evenly tonight.”

Shaun Mitchell led the Golden Bears with 14 points; DeWayne Holmes had eleven. Camden Parenti finished with nine. Holmes and Parenti each had three’s as TVHS tried to catch up in the final period.

Vista Murrieta (7-2) will close out league play Friday, Feb. 10, at Murrieta Mesa High School. Temecula Valley (8-1) will travel to Great Oak.