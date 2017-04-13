HS Boys’ Tennis: Murrieta Mesa beats Chaparral 14-4





The Murrieta Mesa boys’ tennis team was on a great preseason undefeated run until they opened up league play against Temecula Valley late last month. After dropping their first three league games, the Rams (8-3, 1-3) got back on track with their 14-4 win over the visiting Chaparral Pumas (3-3-1, 0-4) last week.





Singles sweeps for Murrieta Mesa came from Christian Daga (6-0, 6-0, 6-0) and Nathan Hormozi (6-1, 6-0, 6-0). On the Doubles courts, the Rams got help from Anthony Weaver and Cole Franklin who won 7-5, 6-3 and 6-2. Murrieta Mesa will face Temecula Valley again this week and Vista Murrieta. The Chaparral Pumas will take on Great Oak and Murrieta Valley. Match times are set for 3:15 p.m.