HS Boys’ Tennis: Murrieta Mesa beats Chaparral 14-4

By on 2 Comments

Christian Daga of Murrieta Mesa serves it up against Chaparral last week, sweeping his opponents 6-0 in all three sets. Courtesy photo.
Christian Daga of Murrieta Mesa serves it up against Chaparral last week, sweeping his opponents 6-0 in all three sets. Courtesy photo.

The Murrieta Mesa boys’ tennis team was on a great preseason undefeated run until they opened up league play against Temecula Valley late last month. After dropping their first three league games, the Rams (8-3, 1-3) got back on track with their 14-4 win over the visiting Chaparral Pumas (3-3-1, 0-4) last week.

The Murrieta Mesa doubles team of Anthony Weaver and Cole Franklin kept the Rams in front for the commanding win last week against Chaparral. Courtesy photo.
The Murrieta Mesa doubles team of Anthony Weaver and Cole Franklin kept the Rams in front for the commanding win last week against Chaparral. Courtesy photo.

Singles sweeps for Murrieta Mesa came from Christian Daga (6-0, 6-0, 6-0) and Nathan Hormozi (6-1, 6-0, 6-0). On the Doubles courts, the Rams got help from Anthony Weaver and Cole Franklin who won 7-5, 6-3 and 6-2. Murrieta Mesa will face Temecula Valley again this week and Vista Murrieta. The Chaparral Pumas will take on Great Oak and Murrieta Valley. Match times are set for 3:15 p.m.

, , , , , , ,

HS Boys’ Tennis: Murrieta Mesa beats Chaparral 14-4 added by on
View all posts by JP Raineri →

JP is an award-winning sports and multimedia editor and a local radio personality on 101.3 The Mix. A true sports-dad, he also coaches youth, travel and high school baseball, is the president of a local nonprofit baseball league and is a distinguished Rotarian.

2 Responses to "HS Boys’ Tennis: Murrieta Mesa beats Chaparral 14-4"

  1. Dan Robbins   April 13, 2017 at 9:34 pm

    Congratulations to an improving mesa team. If you have time please also write an article about GOHS boys tennis–38 match league win streak, about to win a fourth consecutive league title–or we can submit coverage if you wish.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Comments Protected by WP-SpamShield Spam Blocker