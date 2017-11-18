HS Football: Local teams power through first round CIF Southern Section playoff action

Cody Williams (18) and the Nighthawks celebrate his last second field goal which gave Murrieta Valley a first round playoff win over visiting Rancho Santa Margarita Friday. Nov. 10. Jerry Soifer photo.

The true test is finally here as quite a few local teams are making that last push to claim a coveted CIF Southern Section Championship. After 10 weeks of grueling practices, a summer of weight room workouts, passing league tournaments, team dinners, fundraisers and more, the excitement continues to mount this week for some teams as the agony of defeat sets in for others. Fifteen local teams went into the first round of the 11-man playoffs this past Friday, but only 7 teams came out on top.

Jeff Miller (17) and his Murrieta Mesa Rams advanced to the CIF-SS Quarterfinals after winning the programs first ever playoff game Friday, Nov. 10. Time Stood Still Photography.

In Division 1 action, Vista Murrieta (4-7, 3-2) fell to Mater Dei 49-7. It was a tough year for the Broncos who, record wise, had one of their worst years to date. Also in Division 1 action, Murrieta Valley (9-2, 5-0), the Southwestern League Champs for the second straight year, pulled out a last second win in a game that featured 16 touchdowns, one of which sent senior star WR, Marquis Spiker, in to the record books with his 67th career TD as a Nighthawk. Murrieta Valley kicker Cody Williams booted a 45-yard field goal with two seconds remaining, lifting the host Nighthawks to a 59-56 victory over the Santa Margarita Eagles. Spiker would end the night with 13 receptions for 284 yards and 4 touchdowns, giving him 70 overall career TDs thus far.

Murrieta Valley’s Marquis Spiker celebrates his 67th career TD reception Friday, Nov. 10, setting the all-time high school record for TD receptions in the state of California. Jerry Soifer photo.

Division 2 action featured Great Oak (5-6, 3-2), who fell to Valencia 54-23 and Sunbelt champ, the Heritage Patriots (10-1, 5-0), who dealt a mighty blow to La Mirada defeating the Matadors 55-21. Division 3 was represented by Citrus Hill (10-1, 5-0) out of the Mountain Pass League and they walked all over Newbury Park 56-35 in their playoff opener.

Division 4  showcased Murrieta Mesa, led by senior running back Kai Thompson, who ran for five touchdowns helping give the Rams their first football playoff win in school history with a 51-28 triumph over Colony. The victory advanced Mesa (8-3, 2-3) to a quarterfinal matchup at home this week against Glendora.

Rancho Christian’s Jo Jo Saatzer (17) with the first of his two interceptions during first round CIF-SS Division 12 playoff action. David Canales photo.

The busiest of the divisions with three local teams battling it out to move on was in Division 5. Sunbelt runner-up, Paloma Valley (9-2, 4-1) took on their neighbors to the East, San Jacinto (7-4, 4-1), but it would be the Wildcats that won the cat-scratch battle as they beat the Tigers, 49-8. The Chaparral Pumas (7-4, 2-3) were the other team to claw their way out of the first round as they ousted Placentia Valencia, 38-0.

Division 6 action saw Elsinore (6-5, 2-3) fall to Fountain Valley 38-23, Division’s 7 through 10 didn’t feature any local teams, Division 11 saw Lakeside (7-4, 2-3) get upended by Arroyo 35-6 and in Division 12 the Rancho Christian Eagles (9-3, 6-0) took down Laguna Beach, 24-17.

California Military Institute and Hamilton (Anza) were the final of the teams to represent the area in Division 13, but both teams fell in first round action. CMI lost to Webb 28-21 and the Bobcats fell to Santa Clarita Christian 48-17.

The Quarterfinal round is up next for the teams moving on and the schedule is as follows:

Quarterfinal round of the CIF-SS football playoffs
(All games 7:30 p.m. unless noted)

Division 1 (Nov. 17)
Centennial at Murrieta Valley

Division 2 (Nov. 17)
Calabasas at Heritage

Division 3 (Nov. 17)
St. Francis at Citrus Hill

Division 4 (Nov. 17)
Glendora at Murrieta Mesa

Division 5 (Nov. 17)
Yucaipa at Paloma Valley
Paramount at Chaparral

Division 12 (Nov. 10)
Rancho Christian at South El Monte

Jaden Schieberl races 32 yards for an Eagle score during Rancho Christian’s first round playoff game. David Canales photo.
Nighthawk RB, Julius Johnson (25) is brought down after a long run against visiting Rancho Santa Margarita Friday, Nov. 10. Jerry Soifer photo.

