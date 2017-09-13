HS Football: Week Two action has local teams fired up





The ball flew well in the Southwestern League for most teams and even some opponents during Week Two action Friday, Sept. 8. A number of strong armed QB’s from around the valley showcased their talents in their match-ups last week, though the outcome was different all-around. Despite impressive numbers put up by Murrieta Valley’s Hank Bachmeier this week and last, San Bernardino Cajon quarterback Jayden Daniels put up 520 yards and six touchdowns against the Nighthawks, which still wasn’t enough to get past them. Bachmeier, with a run into the end zone and four passing touchdowns, helped lead the Nighthawks to a 49-46 victory over Cajon last Friday night at San Bernardino Valley College Stadium. The sophomore QB threw for 246 yards on 19-of-25 passing attempts which included eight completions for 98 yards and two scores to Marquis Spiker.





Vista Murrieta was on the opposite side of the win as they continue to struggle through their tough preseason. The Broncos felt the same air pressure when Orange Lutheran QB Ryan Hilinski showed off his arm throwing for 505 yards as Vista Murrieta lost their third straight game in Week Two.





Chaparral had a good air attack as well behind the freshman arm of Trilian Harris. Harris threw for 213 yards, completing 5 of his 7 passes in the Pumas 56-0 win over Orange Vista. Murrieta Mesa, who is currently ranked in the No. 4 spot in the CIF Southern Section Division 4 polls, won their third consecutive game beating Palm Springs 34-4 last week. The Rams pounded the ground with senior Kai Thompson, who rushed for 219 yards on 18 carries and scored 4 touchdowns. Quarterback Jeff Miller completed 14 of his 17 passes for 191 yards and 2 scores and Gio Sanders led the Rams with 7 catches for 115 yards and a TD.

The breakdown of the Southwestern League games, plus Mountain Pass League scores and stats are as follows:

Southwestern League (All games played at 7 p.m. unless otherwise noted)

Chaparral (2-1) – 56

Orange Vista (1-2) – 0

Passing: Harris (C) – 5 for 7, 213 yards, 3 TDs

Touchdowns: McMahon (C) – rushing (4 carries, 33 yds); Manqueros (C) – rushing (3 carries, 21 yds); Vasquez (C) – rushing (4 carries, 31 yds); Blue (C) – receiving (27 yds); Robinson (C) – receiving (9 yds); Dixon (C) – receiving (50 yds); Ornelas (C) – receiving (103 yds).

The Chaparral Pumas have a home nonconference game versus Redlands (1-1) this week. The Terriers lost to Murrieta Valley in Week Two 49-13.

–

Great Oak (1-1)

The Wolfpack had a Bye in Week Two and will return this week to action as they take to the road to face Phelan’s Serrano High School. The Diamondbacks, who are 0-3 so far this year, fell to Antelope Valley 36-14 last week.

–

Murrieta Mesa (3-0) – 34

Palm Springs (1-2) – 7

Passing: Miller (MM) – 14 for 17, 191 yds, 2 TDs

Touchdowns: K. Thompson (MM) – 4 (3 rushing; 18 carries, 219 yds/1 receiving; 2 catches, 15 yds); G. Sanders (MM) – receiving (7 catches, 115 yds).

Tackles: D. Rodriguez (MM) – 12; J. Queen (MM) – 11; M. Zierold (MM) – 9; G. Sanders (MM) – 9, QB sack.

Interceptions: D. Williams (MM).

The Rams will be back on the road again this week as they take on the San Jacinto Tigers (3-0). San Jacinto sits atop the Mountain Pass League standings after their 22-6 win over Carter High School last week.

–

Murrieta Valley (2-1) – 49

Cajon (1-1) – 46

Passing: Bachmeier (MV) – 19 for 25, 252 yds; 4 TDs.

Touchdowns: H. Bachmeier (MV) – rushing (10 carries, 74 yds); J. Murry (MV) – 2 rushing (34 carries, 188 yds); T. Brown (MV) – receiving (2 catches, 18 yds); M. Spiker (MV) – 2 receiving (8 catches, 98 yds); L. Dillon (MV) – receiving (5 catches, 88 yds).

Tackles: M. Malaki (MV) – 11; T. Whitehead (MV) – 8; N. Baca (MV) – 8.

Sacks: T. Whitehead (MV), J. Burton (MV) – 2; B. Ramos (MV).

The Nighthawks will travel again this week as they head to San Clement where they will face an undefeated Tritons team who defeated Fullerton last week 45-7.

–

Temecula Valley (0-2)

The Golden Bears had a Bye in Week Two and will return this week to action at home as they face Corona’s Santiago High School. The Sharks, who are 2-1 so far this year, defeated Eastlake 43-41 last week.

–

Orange Lutheran (3-0) – 40

Vista Murrieta (0-3) – 20

VMHS: No MaxPreps or Hudl stats entered

The Vista Murrieta Broncos, who have a very tough preseason schedule, are off to their worst start ever and are still seeking their first win this year. The Broncos will be home to face JSerra Catholic School (3-0) this week to face a Lions team took out Bishop Amat last week 59-35.

–

Mountain Pass League

El Camino (2-1) – 9

Citrus Hill (3-0) – 28

The Citrus Hill Hawks, who sit atop the MPL standings with San Jacinto, will be home this week to face the Rancho Verde Mustangs (2-1). The Mustangs defeated Burroughs last week 33-19.

Valley View (2-1) – 49

Hemet (2-1) – 22

Passing: M. Lundgren (H) – 11 for 23, 146 yds, TD.

Touchdowns: C. Mallett (H) – 2 receiving (5 catches, 136 yds); A. Gonzalez (H) – receiving (2 catches, 101 yds).

The Hemet Bulldogs will be home this week to face the Shadow Hills Knights (2-1) from Indio. Last week the Knights defeated Tahquitz 20-0.

–

San Jacinto (3-0) – 22

Carter (0-3) – 6

SJHS: No MaxPreps or Hudl stats entered

The San Jacinto Tigers will be home to face Murrieta Mesa of the Southwestern League this week. Both teams enter the contest undefeated.

–

Tahquitz (1-2) – 0

Shadow Hills (2-1) – 20

Passing: R. Young (T) – 14 for 17, 94 yds,

Rushing: V. Lewis (T) – 15 carries, 106 yds.

The Tahquitz Titans will take to the road this week as they travel to face Cathedral City. The Lions (0-3) fell last week to Whittier’s California High School, 42-3.

–

West Valley (0-3) – 0

Grand Terrace (2-1) – 53

WVHS: No MaxPreps or Hudl stats entered

The Mustangs of West Valley will look to turn things around this week with their home game against Pacific High School. The Pirates are 3-0 thus far and are coming off a 42-6 win over Indian Springs.

*South Valley League scores as well as Arrowhead, Sunbelt and 8-man leagues can be found in the scoreboard section of the paper or by going to www.myvalleynews.com/sports .

**All stats, schedules and scores are supplied by local high school athletic directors, MaxPreps, CIF-SS and contributing writers/photographers; David Canales, Andrez Imaging, Ed Faith, Rob Davis Photography , Cody Bressler, Paul Bandong, Alicia Salcedo, Annette Saenz, Time Stood Still Photography and countless fans of the games via social media.