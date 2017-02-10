HS Girls’ Basketball: Cooper scores record 47 points in Lady Broncos runaway win over Temecula Valley





Senior Keilani Cooper made the most of senior night in front of the home Vista Murrieta crowd by lighting up the scoreboard for a school record 47 points against an overmatched Temecula Valley High School girls basketball team Feb. 8, 2017. Vista Murrieta won 91-31.

Cooper hit seven field goals in the first quarter alone, five of them from beyond the arc, for a total of 19 points. She scored four more field goals in the second quarter, including two more threes. She scored 32 points (of the team’s 55) in the first half.

Cooper ended the night with 18 field goals on 34 attempts (53 percent), 10 of them three’s, and 3-of-3 from the charity stripe. Her adjusted field goal percentage (AFG) was 65 percent.

She accomplished the record feat, despite playing only 20 minutes of the 32-minute game (she sat for most of the third quarter), Her final score to beak the record was a three with 2:08 left in the game. She left the floor to a standing ovation.

The previous record of 46 points was set by guard Nasrin Ulel Feb. 6, 2015, in a 91-51 win over Murrieta Mesa. Ulel had broken forward Jaelyn Brown’s record of 44 set Jan. 28, 2014, in a 72-45 win over Chaparral. Brown still holds the record of 204 league points in a single season. Cooper currently has 160.

Cooper had been averaging 18.1 points per game over the previous 21 games. Her previous highs were 28 points against Mater Dei Catholic, 27 against Chino Hills and Murrieta Mesa, and 26 against Lakeside.

“I am blessed,” exclaimed Cooper,” I couldn’t have done any of this without my teammates.”

Teammate Dani Weinmann scored 19, including two three’s of her own in the second half.

The Lady Broncos (17-6, 8-1) will finish out Southwestern League play at Murrieta Mesa (17-8. 5-4) Feb. 10. They could end up with a league co-championship with Great Oak (also 8-1 in league) who beat the Lady Broncos 58-43 Wednesday, Feb. 1.