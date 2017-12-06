HS Girls’ Basketball: Lady Broncos top Rialto in Tip-Off Classic

The Vista Murrieta Lady Broncos are off and running this season with some conviction, especially after taking home the championship trophy of their Bronco Tip-Off Classic Saturday, Dec. 2. With wins over Tahquitz (72-24), Rancho Verde (83-60), Elsinore (69-15) and Rialto (65-19) the Lady Broncos hope to find the momentum to get back in the saddle as the outright Southwestern League Champions again this year.

Senior Nakela Smith led all Vista Murrieta scorers against Rialto in the championship game of the Tip-Off Classic with 15 point while teammates Imari Cooley (13 points), Kierra Barton (11 points) and Maitland Kingsley (11 points) kept the Broncos out in front. Up next for Vista Murrieta is the Matador Classic where the Lady Broncos have already brought home a first round win against Mission Hills, 60-56. The tournament continues this week as Vista Murrieta gets set for Mater Dei, Eastlake and Mount Miguel.