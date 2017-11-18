HS Girls’ Volleyball: Round 2 action knocks herd out of the postseason

As the playoff brackets live on, not a single local team made it past the quarterfinal round of the CIF-SS girls’ volleyball playoffs last week. Temecula Valley (29-5, 9-1) looked to have the best chance, they even scored a first round bye after claiming their second straight Southwestern League title, but the Lady Golden Bears fell to Harvard-Westlake (19-10, 4-3) in the second round of the Division 1 playoffs, 3 sets to 1.

Also in the Division 1 playoffs, Chaparral (14-12, 3-7) fell in the first round as did Great Oak (15-11, 6-4) and Vista Murrieta (18-8, 8-2) rallied over Edison in the first round, but they too fell in round 2 when they traveled to face Marymount.

In Division 3 action, Murrieta Mesa (14-12, 0-10) had some momentum after beating Elsinore (23-13, 10-0) in the first round, which was the second time they had beat the Lady Tigers this season, but the second round curse got the best of the Lady Rams for the second straight year when they got to Laguna Beach (20-8, 10-0) and lost to the Lady Breakers, 3-1.

Other CIF-SS playoff game appearances were made by Hemet (21-6, 9-1) of the Mountain Pass League in the Division 5 playoffs, who actually made it to the quarterfinals, but fell to Quartz Hill 3-1; Paloma Valley (20-8, 8-2) of the Sunbelt League, also made it to quarterfinals in Division 6, but lost to Notre Dame (21-5, 11-3); California Lutheran (16-10, 10-2) advanced to round 2 of the Division 9 playoffs, but fell to de Toledo (12-6-1, 8-4), 3-1; Rancho Christian was also in the Division 9 playoffs and advanced to the quarterfinals where they met their match against Santa Clarita Christian (17-6, 6-4) falling 3-1; Orange Vista (15-6, 12-3), the newest school to the area Perris Unified School District, had a good run in Division 10, but fell in the quarterfinals to Lone Pine (16-10-2, 7-3).