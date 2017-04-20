HS Softball: Lady Rams can’t hold up against Vista Murrieta, fall 6-0

Murrieta Mesa’s Lady Rams couldn’t keep up with Vista Murrieta in their third league game of the season, falling 6-0 Wednesday, April 19.

Ollison earned the win for Vista Murrieta going seven innings on the bump, giving up zero runs, one hit, striking out one and walking one. Autumn Pease, who leads the Southwestern League in wins with 14, took the loss for the Lady Rams. Pease tossed all seven innings, giving up six runs, 13 hits, striking out six and walking one.

Vista Murrieta (11-5, 3-0) had 13 hits in the game. Vines, Bradley, Ornelas and Lillie each collected multiple hits for the Lady Broncos. One bright spot for Murrieta Mesa (16-6, 2-1) was a single by Presleigh Pilon in the first inning. The two teams will face each other again Friday, April 21.