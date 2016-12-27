HS Sports: Murrieta Mesa’s Cameron Bentley named ‘Athlete of the Week’

The Valley News Sports ‘Athlete of the Week’ (AOW) for the fourth week of the 2016 Fall season league match-up’s goes to Murrieta Mesa High School sophomore, Cameron Bentley.

Bentley, the top scorer for league games during Week Four action was also very pivotal in helping Murrieta Mesa get to the postseason. As a first team All-Southwestern selection, scoring 126 goals during the fall season, Cameron earned the right to be called the “Athlete of the Week.”

Powered by RedLine Athletics in Temecula and supported and approved by the offices of the Southern Section of the California Interscholastic Federation (CIF), the Valley News Sports ‘Athlete of the Week’ receives a one month membership to train at the premier training facility during their off-season, plus the athletes get a free evaluation, an AOW branded T-shirt and a certificate with the option for a Letterman patch.