HS Sports: Rancho Christian’s Jaden Schieberl named ‘Athlete of the Week’

The Valley News Sports ‘Athlete of the Week’ (AOW) for the final week of the 2016 Fall season league match-up’s is Rancho Christian School’s Jaden Schieberl, a junior running back on the Eagles football team.

During his Week 10 football performance against the CMI Rough Riders Schieberl had 16 carries, 156 rushing yards, 1 reception, 3 touchdowns, 218 all purpose yards, 3 total tackles and an interception on defense. Schieberl also helped lead Rancho Christian to their first South Valley league Title as well as the CIF Div. 13 Title and the Division 6-AA State Title.

Powered by RedLine Athletics in Temecula, the Valley News Sports ‘Athlete of the Week’ receives a one month membership to train at the premier training facility, plus the athletes get a free evaluation, an AOW T-shirt, certificate and option for a Letterman patch.