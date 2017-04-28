HS Track & Field: Temecula Valley finishes strong at Willie Banks Invitational





Temecula Valley was on point earlier this month when both the boys’ and girls’ track and field teams finished exceedingly well at the Fourth Annual Willie Banks Invitational held at Oceanside High School. The Lady Golden Bears took top honors placing first (108.33) and the boy’s finished second (97) behind Olympian High School (110.6) out of Chula Vista. The Olympian girls’ did well finishing second behind Temecula Valley with a score of 99.33.

The Golden Bears broke many records Saturday, April 1, at the Invitational named after Banks, who has been an influential advocate for athletes’ rights and the advancement and modernization in the sport. Banks, who also set an American Record in 1981 and a World Record in 1985, was a member of 3 Olympic Teams (1980, 1984, 1988) and 2 World Championships Teams (1983, 1987), and was awarded the Track & Field News and United States Olympic Committee Athlete of the Year in 1985.





Top performances came from the 4×100 meter relay team consisting of Kimberly Evans, Danae Dyer, Erica Menchaca and Charisma Davis, who finished with a 48.73 and Menchaca, Dyer and Evans, also went all-out in the 800 meter sprint medley which included teammate Alyssa Wenzel as the four clocked a time of 1:48.09. Dyer also found herself on top in 100 meter hurdles with a time of 14.80 and for the boys, Qwintin Workman took the 300 meter hurdles with a time of 39.14 as teammate Bryan Roberson came in a close second at 41.74. The 4×100 boys’ relay team of Workman, Jamari Jackson, Kenric Walker and Ezekiel Armstrong placed at the top with their 43.19 and took charge in the 800 Sprint Relay as well with a run time of 1:34.55. For the 4×400 relay the same boys’ from TV took first with a time of 3:28.03.

Also for the Golden Bears, Christian Gbla jumped his way into first in the triple jump with a 44-03.75 and Charisma Davis pole vaulted her way to the top with a 9-06.00.