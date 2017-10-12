HS Volleyball: Lady Broncos gallop past nationally ranked Temecula Valley

The Vista Murrieta girls’ volleyball team took down the nationally ranked Temecula Valley Lady Golden Bears (19-2, 4-1) Tuesday, Oct. 3, in four sets, despite being down one of their leading setters. Marlee Nunley was not available because of a concussion suffered at practice earlier in the week, but the Lady Broncos adjusted well taking down mighty Temecula Valley 29-27, 25-23, 22-25, 25-20. For now Vista Murrieta (11-4, 4-1) has gained the advantage in the Southwestern League title chase.

The Lady Broncos went with a one-setter system for most of the match which saw the first three sets garnish 36 ties and 14 lead changes as the first two set victories went the way of Vista Murrieta. Temecula Valley won the third set behind the play of setter Jordyn Amoy, who provided three kills in a 4-1 run for the Lady Golden Bears, but the fourth and final set of the night went the way of the home team. Vista Murrieta claimed victory behind the kills of Lexi Hadrych (20 overall) and Tiffany Pedersen-Henry (21 overall).

“This was a tough one against a really strong and motivated Vista Murrieta team. We did not play our best volleyball, it’s hard to win volleyball matches with 42 errors and we still had a chance to win it. It’s a great opportunity to keep learning and to prepare for the future,” Golden Bears coach Rafu Rodriguez said. “We have got to shake it off and get ready for the remainder of league.

Temecula Valley’s Madison Endlsey led all players with 22 kills and12 digs while teammate Jordan Amoy had 17 digs and 49 assists. Outside of kill leaders Hadrych and Pedersen-Henry, Paige Johnstone led defensively with 23 digs for Vista Murrieta as freshman Molly Wilson had 38 assists on the offensive front. The two teams will play each other again Thursday, Oct. 19, this time at Temecula Valley High School. Game time is set for 4:45 p.m. Article contributions made by Greg Shreenan.