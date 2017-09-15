HS Volleyball: Lady Eagles win Season Tournament





The Rancho Christian Lady Eagles volleyball team won the Season Volleyball Tournament held at Cal Lutheran High School Saturday, Sept. 2, after defeating Santa Rosa Academy in two straight sets, 25-18 and 25-23. Stat leaders for the South Valley League squad include Emma Baker (OH, 7 kills, 2 aces, 6 digs), sophomore Emily Vaniman (MB, 7 kills, 2 aces, 3 digs), freshman Amirah Ali (OH, 6 kills), freshman Brooklyn Thomas (OH/DS, 8 digs) and sophomore Olivia Trevithick (setter, 25 assists, 4 aces). Vaniman was also named to the All-Tournament team.