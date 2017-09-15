HS Volleyball: Lady Eagles win Season Tournament

Rancho Christian defeated Santa Rosa to win the 2017 Season Volleyball Tournament Saturday, Sept. 2. Courtesy photo.
The Rancho Christian Lady Eagles volleyball team won the Season Volleyball Tournament held at Cal Lutheran High School Saturday, Sept. 2, after defeating Santa Rosa Academy in two straight sets, 25-18 and 25-23. Stat leaders for the South Valley League squad include Emma Baker (OH, 7 kills, 2 aces, 6 digs), sophomore Emily Vaniman (MB, 7 kills, 2 aces, 3 digs), freshman Amirah Ali (OH, 6 kills), freshman Brooklyn Thomas (OH/DS, 8 digs) and sophomore Olivia Trevithick (setter, 25 assists, 4 aces). Vaniman was also named to the All-Tournament team.

JP is an award-winning sports and multimedia editor and a local radio personality on 101.3 The Mix. A true sports-dad, he also coaches youth, travel and high school baseball, is the president of a local nonprofit baseball league and is a distinguished Rotarian.

