Inland Empire Southwest Community Baseball Day announced

The City of Murrieta along with the Murrieta Chamber of Commerce, the SoCal Mariners Scout Organization, the Murrieta Mesa baseball program and representatives from other various nonprofits including It’s Bigger than Baseball have announced an upcoming community baseball day.

Sunday, Jan. 8, former Major League Baseball player Reggie Smith (7 time All-Star, World Series Champion, Gold Glove winner) and Murrieta Mayor Rick Gibbs will be on hand at the Murrieta Mesa High School baseball fields to kick-off the first ever Inland Empire Southwest Community Baseball Day.

The day is centered on a prospect workout and a game that will be catered toward local baseball players that are in grades 8-12 for any scouts and college recruiters in attendance. The fee is nonexistent, but donations are being requested as this event is a fundraiser for the SoCal Mariner Scout program as well as the Murrieta Mesa baseball program. Thunder from the Lake Elsinore Storm is expected to show up and some of the area’s top prospects will also be available to lend their expertise in areas that may be foreign to parents and players, such as workouts and recruiting procedures.

The event will take place from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. The Murrieta Mesa Baseball fields are located at 24801 Monroe Ave. in Murrieta. Sponsorship opportunities are available by calling (888) 212-Sports. More information can also be found at www.itsbiggerthansports.com.