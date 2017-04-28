Linfield student athletes sign Letters of Intent





Linfield held their second annual signing day of the year Thursday, April 20, where 13 student athletes signed to numerous colleges and universities.

“Today is a celebration of a victory,” said athletic director Amber Young. “At some point each of these individuals had a goal and/or desire to play at the next level and they didn’t get here alone. It was great to see so many families, friends, coaches and teammates celebrating with them. These student athletes have been good stewards of the gifts and talents that God blessed them with and we want to celebrate, encourage and support them as they leave Linfield Christian and become a part of a new community.”

Seniors that signed their National Letters of Intent included: Kinzi Lockhart, who will be playing volleyball next year at The Master’s University (NAIA); Jami Loerch, who will be playing volleyball at Mt. San Jacinto junior college in the fall; Kolbi Womack committed to playing basketball at Arizona Christian University (NAIA) next year; Jeremiah Farris, who will play baseball at Providence Christian College next spring; Connor Kostecka, who committed to play baseball for Biola University (NCAA Division II) next year, Luke Stratton, who will play baseball for the Bellevue University Bruins (NAIA) next year; Kevin Wiseman, who will play baseball for Wagner College (NCAA Division I) in New York next year; Max Moore, who committed to play golf at Eastern University (NCAA Division III); Noah Woolsey, who will play golf at Colorado Christian University (NCAA Division II) next year; Courtney Ducharme, who plans to play softball at Cornerstone University (NAIA) in Michigan next spring; Ally Haydon, who will play softball at Concordia University (NAIA) in Nebraska next year; Aubrey Herrscher will run track at Biola University (NCAA Division II) next year and Will Warner, who will compete in track and field at Westmont College (NAIA) next spring.

The ceremony concluded with family and friends surrounding these athletes as Linfield’s Assistant Athletic/Activities Director Dave Renno prayed for them in their future endeavors.