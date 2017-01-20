Local Baseball Team wins USSSA MLK Classic 13u Division





Over the Martin Luther King holiday weekend hundreds of Southern California travel baseball teams set out for various tournaments throughout the southland and one local team returned victorious. The Menace Baseball Club kicked off the 2017 season with the USSSA MLK Classic, a Super NIT qualifying event, which took place in Perris. The Menace team looked sharp out of the gate, defeating another local team from Temecula, CBA, 9-0 in a 5 inning mercy rule. Next up was the IE Ducks, who the Menace handled 12-1, also in a 5 inning mercy rule.

The tournaments Elimination round began Monday, Jan. 16, and the Menace were back to face the IE Ducks once again, but this time the Ducks gave them all they could handle. Multiple lead changes during the game had the Menace down 1 run in the last inning, but they came storming back to win 7-4, and went on to face the undefeated IE Evolution.

After a big first inning from the Evolution, the Menace found themselves down 4-0, but responded that same inning with 3 runs of their own. Pitcher Zack Ernisse settled down, and was virtually unhittable from that point, giving up zero earned runs the rest of the game, while the Menace bats stayed hot, propelling them to the 8-6 victory.

“We added some kids to the team this past month, so this is the first time they’ve played together, and I’m so proud of their never say die attitude, and ability to play as a team. I’m looking forward to watching them grow as a unit together,” said Head Coach, Taylor George.

The roster for the 13u Menace includes: Matt Ruzzamenti, Chris Paciolla, Rheego McIntosh, Zack Ernisse, Ryan Sampson, Jared Mannino, Cody Stordahl, Logan Gonzalez, Jhonas Richards and Kobe Ehmke.