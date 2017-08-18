Local eighth-grader flourishes at US Youth National Soccer Championships





Acacia Edwards, an eighth-grader at Temecula Preparatory school, might have sacrificed a summer of beach trips and constantly hanging out with friends, but now has one of the greatest accolades a young soccer player could ask for, a national championship win. Recently Edwards, the lone local player on her San Diego Surf soccer team, traveled to Frisco, Texas to compete in the 2017 U.S. Youth National Soccer Championships

Edwards, who has been playing soccer since she was 5 years old, was a major contributor in helping her team win the coveted national title. Acacia scored the first goal in the 13th minute of play for the San Diego Surf who went on to defeat New Jersey’s SDFC Yellow team, 3-1.

According to the USYS website, Pauly Dolinsky, the head coach for the GU13 SD Surf team, was overjoyed with his team’s performance and the hard work the squad has put in over the last several months. Being a National Champion, the best team in the country, was something Dolinsky struggled to find words for.





“They prepared better than everybody. Our team trained four days a week, we played teams older than us and we played boys,” Dolinsky said. “Every challenge we thought of to throw at them, they responded. It feels surreal to be a National Champion. Being with these girls for the last 16 months and having it all conclude like this is indescribable.”

Edwards, now a national champ, started with the American Youth Soccer Organization (AYSO) as most players do. That very first year, when most of the kids were chasing the ball like a beehive, Acacia stopped the ball and looked up to pass it to an open player and that’s when her parents immediately knew that she understood the game. She played AYSO one more season, then was recruited to play club for Arsenal and after one year, switched clubs to play with Legends for two years.





Edwards was then recruited to play with SoCal Blues by Tad Bobak, the founder of the ODP – Olympic developmental program. She played with Blues for two years.

“This was a huge commitment and sacrifice on the family because SoCal Blues practices and plays out of Orange County, says her mother, Angela. “We live in Temecula, but when it’s the Blues that comes calling, you drive from wherever you live. It was not uncommon for there to be girls driving from as far away as Valencia.”

Since playing with the Blues, Edwards has moved to the San Diego Surf Soccer Club and has been there for the last two years.

“I love my teammates,” she exclaimed. “Some of the girls have been playing together since they were 5 years old so the relationships run deep. We are very close and work hard for each other on and off the field.”

Edwards now plays for the Development Academy (DA for San Diego Surf), so their next goal is to win the DA league this season. As far as high school goes, DA players are restricted from playing high school soccer as the academy is developing these players to move on to the national circuit, luckily Edwards has another year to go before having to make any decisions about high school sports.