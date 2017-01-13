Local riders gear up as Monster Energy Supercross Championship Series kicks off in Southern California

(ANAHEIM) – Monster Energy AMA Supercross, an FIM World Championship, is back as fearless athletes, including four from the valley, chase victory in two racing events held at Angel Stadium in the most physically and mentally demanding sport on the planet.





For more than 40 years Monster Energy Supercross has thrilled audiences of all ages, continually positioned as one of the world’s fastest growing sports. The world’s premier off-road motorcycle championship series hit Anaheim Saturday, Jan. 7, for the annual debut race of the 2017 season (followed by a second Anaheim racing event scheduled for Saturday, Jan. 21) and opened to a sold-out crowd of 45,050 fans inside Angel Stadium.

This 17-race battle to crown a champion features the ultimate battle of man and machine, highlighted by a star-studded international field of competitors chasing the sport’s most sought after trophy. For two action-packed events, fans throughout the greater Los Angeles/Orange County area will have the chance to watch reigning back-to-back champion Ryan Dungey in his quest to claim a third straight title, fighting to fend off his fiercest rivals inside Angel Stadium.

Competitors from at least nine different countries have chased their supercross dream onto U.S. soil for 2017 and local competitors Weston Peick (Wildomar; Suzuki), Cooper Webb (Menifee; Yamaha), Dan Reardon (Menifee; Yamaha) and Jason Anderson (Murrieta; Husqvarna) find themselves among the mix. After dedicating their lives to the pursuit of victory by putting in countless hours both in the gym and on the motorcycle, all are competing for the chance to be called the best in the world.





Following the most high profile move of the offseason, Team Honda HRC’s Ken Roczen took the checkered flag more than 16 seconds ahead of Dungey, for this third Anaheim opener win in four years. Roczen lead the entirety of the 450SX Class Main Event for his 10th career win, which ties him with Chad Reed and James Stewart for the most Anaheim opener wins of all time.

“It’s like I’ve been saying [all week], I’m just bringing that much more focus [into the season] and I’m super fit,” said Roczen. “I had a lot of fun out there. The track got rough, and since they tamed it down it helped out a lot once it got rough. We’ve got to keep our head on our shoulders, bottom line.”

Murrieta’s Jason Anderson had the best placing bytaking fourth in the 450SX Class Results, Peick placed eighth overall and Cooper Webb rounded out the field with a tenth place finish.

In the Western Regional 250SX Class Main Event, Troy Lee Designs/Red Bull/KTM’s Shane McElrath captured his first career win, also leading the entire race, while Menifee’s Dan Reardon came in seventh.

The 2017 Monster Energy Supercross season continues next Saturday, Jan. 14, with the second round from San Diego’s Petco Park. The action can be seen live on FS1 starting at 7 p.m. PT / 10 p.m. ET.