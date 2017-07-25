Local runner sparkles Down Under on Independence Day

Cynthia Landgrave (left), a local runner from Ontario, placed sixth in a group of 80 girls from around the world at the Gold Coast Airport Marathon in Australia earlier this month. Courtesy photo.
Ontario’s own Cynthia Landgrave recently represented not only her city, but the USA Marathon Team as well. Competing in the Gold Coast Airport Marathon, in Australia on the fourth of July, Landgrave came in sixth in a group of 80 girls from around the world and brought home four medals for her individual racing. The USA Marathon Team was also the top finisher in the marathon.

Cynthia Landgrave proudly sports her USA Cross Country shirt at the Gold Coast Airport Marathon, in Australia on the fourth of July. Courtesy photo.
The ironic thing is that Cynthia never strapped on her racing shoes until she was a freshman at Chaffey High School in Ontario. Not even knowing what cross country racing was about, she thought she would give it a try. Landgrave has already won over 20 medals in her racing career.

Currently Cynthia holds record times at her school in the ninth, 10th and the 11th grades, and made the Chaffey High School Hall of Fame as a sophomore. The thing about Cynthia is that she doesn’t just break records, she shatters them. This fall will be her senior year in high school where she looks to again excel as a student athlete and will be the President this year for ABS (Associated Student Body Leadership).

Archibald’s Drive-Thru Restaurant at 2685 E. Riverside Drive in Ontario is very proud to help sponsor Cynthia Landgrave and her efforts to achieve her athletic goals.

 

